Does ‘The Sandman’ have the best guest stars of the year? Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, and more are award-worthy

This year “Succession” swept the drama guest acting Emmy nominations, nabbing seven of the 12 available slots. I thought about that while watching “The Sandman” on Netflix. It’s a supernatural fantasy drama based on a comic book series by Neil Gaiman, the type of TV show that might not normally get on awards voters’ radar even in an era when genre shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Watchmen” collect trophies left and right. Sure the sterling crafts of “The Sandman” may be major players in the year to come, but allow me to make a case for the actors who already make a strong case for sweeping next year’s guest acting races. (SPOILERS FOLLOW)

“The Sandman” is the story of Lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of dreams who goes on a quest to reclaim the powerful tools that were stolen from him, and to wrangle a couple of nightmares who have gone rogue. Sturridge is the star of the show with his wiry build and deep voice lending Morpheus an otherworldly presence. But through him we get to meet characters in self-contained stories that deepen the show’s mythology and explore aspects of human nature.

The first we meet is Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess, who is so grief-stricken over the death of his son he captures Morpheus in the hopes of bringing him back. Dance has always been great at capturing sinister and domineering men (e.g. Tywin Lannister), but this one he also imbues with a sense of desperation thinly concealed under his power-hungry arrogance. Morpheus finally escapes after a century in captivity, at which point he seeks out Jenna Coleman as an exorcist he believes is in possession of one of his tools. Coleman’s irreverent persona is reminiscent of her plucky Clara from “Doctor Who,” but with an added weight of trauma and regret.

Joely Richardson gives a memorable performance as a woman who has benefitted from Morpheus’s tools, especially in a scene in which she comes to terms with her imprisoned son played by David Thewlis. Then we follow Thewlis, who has been corrupted by powers beyond human capability, and his cruel machinations are truly chilling, especially with Thewlis’s steady, even-tempered delivery, and especially when he finds himself in a diner that is its own world of desires and despair (pretty much everyone in that episode, “24/7,” is award-worthy). Morpheus’s quest also takes him literally to hell where he encounters Lucifer themself played by Gwendoline Christie, who scarcely needs to raise her voice to convey the powerful evil underneath.

The best episode of the series, “The Sound of Her Wings,” introduces Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, who in contrast to Lucifer is overflowing with empathy. The warmth with which she notifies and accompanies the dead gives you hope for what lies beyond human experience. In the same episode we encounter Ferdinand Kingsley, who brings humor and tenderness to a man granted immortality in order for Morpheus to learn more about the human experience.

The longest story arc of the season involves a Dream Vortex — it would take too long to explain — and centers a young woman played by Kyo Ra in search of her little brother. Her storyline puts her in contact with characters — both supernatural and mundane — given full inner lives by actors Stephen Fry and John Cameron Mitchell, whose performances could carry their own stories. And in the bonus episode “Calliope,” Arthur Darvill inhabits a tragic cautionary tale about a struggling author who kidnaps the title Muse (Melissanthi Mahut) in order to receive inspiration; Darvill has an unassuming presence that really drives home how the promise of success can turn ordinary people into monsters, and a supposed feminist into a wanton abuser.

Of those actors, Thewlis, Christie, and Dance have already earned Emmy nominations in their careers. For the rest, there’s a first time for everything, and any combination of them would be welcome among the 2023 Emmy nominees. And for that matter, so would casting directors Lucinda Syson and Natasha Vincent. As much as the costume, visual effects, and art departments, their work go a long way to building out the entire world of “The Sandman.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?