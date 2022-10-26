‘The School for Good and Evil’ cast photos: Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron …

On October 19, 2022, Netflix streamed the feature film “The School for Good and Evil” based on the novel of the same name written by Soman Chainani. The movie’s plot centers around two best friends who attend the titular school but get sent to different sides: Sophie to the Evil side and Agatha to the Good side. The sprawling cast is led by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie as Sophie and Agatha, respectively, with other A-listers including Laurence Fishburne as the School Master, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Emma Anemone, Kerry Washington as Professor Clarissa Dovey and Charlize Theron as Lady Leonora Lesso.

While critics were mixed on “The School for Good and Evil,” which runs for 147 minutes, audiences ate it up all around the world. In fact, it became the #1 film on Netflix the day after its release. Director/co-screenwriter Paul Feig has hinted that a sequel could even be on the horizon, which would draw on material from the other five books in the series. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see “The School for Good and Evil” cast photos.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Jamie Flatters as Tedros, Kit Young as Rafal/Rhian, Peter Serafinowicz as Yuba, Rob Delaney as Stefan, Sophie’s father, Mark Heap as Professor Bilious Manley, the Uglification teacher, Patti LuPone as Mrs. Deauville, the Gavaldon bookshop owner, and Rachel Bloom as Honora, Sophie’s stepmother.

Among the “The School for Good and Evil” reviewers who got a kick out of the film were Kevin Maher (Times UK), who called the central conceit “consistently compelling,” Jake Wilson (The Age) who praised the movie’s “enjoyably intricate silliness” and Mae Abdulbaki (Screen Rant) who raved, “It’s a lot of fun and has plenty of heart thanks to its leading performances and solid character development.” Some critics compared it to the “Harry Potter” films due to its plot and characters.