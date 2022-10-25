Watch the new trailer for Florian Zeller’s Oscars contender ‘The Son’

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for the upcoming drama film “The Son,” directed by Florian Zeller, who also wrote the script for the film alongside Christopher Hampton.

“The Son” follows Zeller’s Oscar-winning adaptation of his play “The Father,” and serves as a spiritual sequel, of sorts, to that film. (Zeller also wrote a play called “The Mother,” which has not yet received a film adaptation.)

You can take a look at the trailer here:

The official synopsis for “The Son” reads as follows:

“A couple of years after his parents’ divorce, 17-year-old Nicholas no longer feels he can stay with his mother, Kate. He moves in with his father Peter and Peter’s new partner Beth. Juggling work, his and Beth’s new baby, and the offer of his dream job in Washington, Peter tries to care for Nicholas as he wishes his own father had cared for him. But by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto the Nicholas in the present.”

It stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins. Hopkins won Best Actor for “The Father” at the 2021 Oscars, while Zeller and Hampton took home adapted screenplay honors.

“The Son” is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures Classics on November 25, 2022.

