Hugh Jackman steps into the Awards Season dance with ‘The Son’ teaser trailer

Hugh Jackman hosted the Oscars in 2009 and was nominated for Best Actor in 2013 for “Les Misérables,” and while it’s way, way too early to tell, he’s got everything lined up for a return trip this year. He’s teamed with the French novelist/playwright turned director Florian Zeller, whose adaptation of his 2012 play “Le Père” became the 2020 film “The Father” which gave Anthony Hopkins his surprise Best Actor Academy Award in 2021 over the late Chadwick Boseman. And while this one doesn’t appear to have the disorienting time-shifts of an unreliable narrator, it does have plenty of people yelling at one another in coldly decorated rooms.

The new project, “The Son,” based on the 2018 play “Le Fils,” is not a sequel, per say, but part of a “spiritual trilogy” from Zeller. (Yes, “The Mother” is likely to be next; on stage, she came second.) While Hopkins does make an appearance in this, it’s a little unclear if he is playing the same role. Given that character’s troubling descent into dementia, his scenes would surely need to be in flashback to work.

The “son” of the title is played by Zen McGrath, an Australian newcomer with a ready-for-Hollywood name if ever there was one. The role of Nicholas is the angriest of angry teens, truant from school and lashing out following the divorce of his parents, Jackman and Laura Dern. The drama begins with Nicolas leaving Dern’s care and moving in with his dad and his new partner, played by Vanessa Kirby, who have a newborn. As with “The Father,” “The Son” was adapted from the French with the aid of Christopher Hampton, also known for his stage work, such as writing the book and lyrics (and winning two Tonys) for the 1995 “Sunset Boulevard” musical.

Hampton and Zeller took home an Academy Award for their adapted screenplay at last year’s Oscars, a second for Hampton after 1988’s “Dangerous Liaisons.” In addition to the writing and best acting prizes, the film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Editing, and Best Production Design, and Olivia Colman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.)

The teaser trailer, in advance of its Venice Film Festival debut, is short and loaded with heavy drama, with a touch of New York City location shooting offering some breathing room from all those interiors. (One can see Jackman jogging on one of Manhattan’s west side piers with the air shaft to the Holland Tunnel behind him. I bet that was a fun day for tourists!)

