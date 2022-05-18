‘The Staircase’ showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn: Michael Peterson is a ‘maze of a character’ within a ‘maze of a story’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

HBO Max’s new series “The Staircase” dramatizes the real-life events covered in the French docuseries of the same name created by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. It explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). Even though there are still a lot of ambivalent feelings about the case in general and Michael specifically, the creative minds behind this series were very much interested in embracing that ambiguity. “What was always fascinating about Michael was that he was impossible to pin down,” says creator, showrunner, executive producer and director (of six episodes) Antonio Campos in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby, in which he is joined by fellow showrunner and executive producer Maggie Cohn. “Having this maze of a character within a maze of a story was what fascinated us.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

On that topic, Campos and Cohn reveal that they and their fellow writers were keen on leaning into the diversity of perspectives that Michael himself had as a person. In fact, precisely because Michael was so difficult to pin down and delineate, they wanted these varying perspectives to become part of the creation of their version of him. “In that sense, it is about putting Michael, the character, into situations/scenarios within the narrative that pushed him to have an opinion, that pushed him to have to make a decision, and about [seeing] him struggle with those decisions and [seeing] the multiple directions he was pulled in,” explains Cohn. “Because we saw that struggle, we were able to better understand the tension he was under in his everyday life.”

Of course, when creating Michael and the entire Peterson family on the page, the writers took into consideration that a lot of available video footage of them, including that in the docuseries, is reflective only of their on-camera personalities. “When they’re on camera, it’s all about ‘We have to this narrative that we’re telling; this is the narrative we have to protect.’ There has to be a performance of a family — a unified family, a unified front,” describes Campos. So, for him, exploring how the Peterson family was dealing with matters off camera was one of the most interesting aspects to work on.

Michael’s on-camera personality, however, was a case of its own. “There’s a performative quality to Michael,” underscores Campos. “The performative quality of him was an interesting aspect because he’s definitely performing on camera, but he’s also performing off camera in places.” Hence, an important part of the series became investigating where Michael’s performative quality came from and “when he had to start performing to survive,” so the creator. He expounds that the writers dug into the character’s past to ascertain as many details about his off-camera personality as they could and were then tasked with filling in the remaining gaps themselves.

Another crucial aspect of the series was not reducing Kathleen to her death. “That’s the responsibility of a narrative,” says Cohn, who worked on another true-crime miniseries that ensured its depicted victims weren’t anonymous, 2018’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” So, giving Kathleen’s character a face “was absolutely a goal of ours, because she was a person,” she explains. “And in understanding her, we understand the family better, we understand the circumstances better. We understand what led up to [the night she died] and what the consequences of this night were.”

As of this writing, four episodes of “The Staircase’s” eight-episode season are available on HBO Max. It debuted with the first three on May 5, followed by the fourth on May 12, and will dole out one episode per week through June 9.

