5 reasons ‘The Thing About Pam’ could be major player at 2022 Emmys

With one episode left in its season, “The Thing About Pam” has seen viewership numbers rise each week while enthralling viewers with a stranger-than-fiction true crime story. The NBC limited series stars Oscar winner Renée Zellweger in a transformative performance as the title character, Pam Hupp, and is certain to get Emmy voters chattering.

SEE Renee Zellweger could add Emmy to awards collection for transformation in ‘The Thing About Pam’

The series details the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction. When his conviction was overturned, the crime set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Faria’s friend, Pam. The limited series is based on coverage from “Dateline NBC” and is titled after the “Dateline” podcast.

“The Thing About Pam” would become the first major player in the limited series category for NBC since the turn of the century. The network won in 1996 for “Gulliver’s Travels.” Since that win 26 years ago, NBC has been nominated for the miniseries or limited series prize just four times: “The Odyssey” (1997), “Merlin” (1998), “The ’60s” (1999) and “The Temptations” (1999).

SEE Best Actress Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Renee Zellweger could face off at the Emmys

Below are five reasons why you should be predicting “The Thing About Pam” at the 2022 Emmys in multiple categories:

1. Embodying the character at its finest

With a cast like this, the Emmys will have a very difficult time ignoring it. For starters, the viewers have been treated to what might be Josh Duhamel’s best performance since his previous starring role on “Las Vegas.” He effortlessly embodies Joel Schwartz and could possibly nab his first nomination, joining an already star-studded group of potential nominees. Second, Judy Greer as Leash Askey was a genius casting choice. Playing a villain that is not the title character and reveling in the juiciness of the role, Greer would more than deserve an Emmy bid. Lastly, we have two-time Oscar winner Zellweger as the title character. Pam is a horrible person with a personality that could rival the Grinch before his heart grew and he learned the error of his ways. This is indeed Zellweger’s darkest role since her underrated turn in “What/If” and she has delivered a performance that the Emmys should reward. In her hands, Pam is equally as detestable and horrifying as the real individual.

2. Keith Morrison

The longtime “Dateline” journalist provides the narration for the limited series that keeps the show moving briskly. Morrison makes the viewer think, laugh, and provides a gravitas to the show that is just irreplaceable. For those who do not know of its existence, the Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator has existed since 2014 when the Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance was separated into two categories – Outstanding Narrator and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Since then, greats like Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, and David Attenborough have won the award. Notably, Anthony Mendez and Anthony Hopkins have both been nominated for being the all-knowing narrator of a scripted series, so here’s to hoping that Morrison joins their ranks on nomination day.

3. The power of the pen

Any television show, no matter the genre or length, lives or dies by the power of the writing. In five episodes, “The Thing About Pam” has delivered five absolute contenders for a nomination with the last episode yet to come. Being a competitive person in the prediction center, I tend to keep my cards close to the vest. But in this case, you all get a freebie. I personally found “She’s a Star Witness” to be my favorite thus far. It has the trial, the behind-the-scenes of both sides, the verdict, and Pam as a witness at said trial. It’s so expertly written and I am rooting for Kirk A. Moore to get nominated for writing this incredible episode.

4. Costuming

The Emmy Award for Contemporary Costumes has been given out since 2015 and has gone to such iconic shows like “Transparent,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and most recently “Pose.” A nomination for “The Thing About Pam” might seem a bit odd right now, but let me explain my reasoning. While 2011 through 2015 does not seem that far away, fashion has indeed changed since then. Look back at some outfits you wore from that time period and tell me that some stuff was not questionable. The costuming department on this series has created ensembles that look so similar to the actual clothing worn in the timeframe. It’s eerie. A nomination for that team would be well deserved.

5. It can contend for Best Limited Series

The Emmy Award for Best Limited Series has gone to such greats as “Watchmen” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” We often joke in the forums that it is an award for everyone other than the big four networks. Saying that, when “Downton Abbey” won in 2011, it took down three projects from HBO and one from Starz and Reelz, respectively. “American Crime” (ABC) may have come close in recent years, but fell short twice. Yes, it has been awhile since a limited series from one of the major networks took this prize, but “The Thing About Pam” has what made “American Crime” come so close and “Downton Abbey” snag its win. The puzzle pieces that are technical categories, acting categories, and writing categories all fit together perfectly. Throw in an Oscar winner and I’d venture a guess that NBC might have evened the playing field with its cable and streaming competitors this go around. 2022 might be the year that broadcast television wins the big prize.

In short, I hope you all check out this incredible show and heed my advice not to overlook it. It will be a major player at the 2022 Emmys!

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?