‘The Voice 22’ elimination predictions (November 15, 2022): Kevin Hawkins, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach, Sasha Hurtado in danger?

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on November 15, 2022. The Top 16 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, November 14 to perform for America’s votes (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates on Tuesday night. That’s when three artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 13. Read on for “The Voice 22” elimination predictions.

As of this writing, the following four singers are most in danger of going home, according to Gold Derby’s odds: Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen Stefani, Eric Who and Kate Kalvach of Team Camila Cabello, and Sasha Hurtado of Team John Legend. (Team Blake Shelton appears to be safe, for now.) Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow “The Voice” viewers?

Kevin Hawkins (age 28) from Lancaster, Texas sang “Isn’t She Lovely” in the blind auditions and earned four chair-turns from Blake, John (who was blocked), Gwen and Camila, joining Team Blake. Kevin then won his battle of “Preach” against Hillary Torchiana. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “This Woman’s Work” lost to Bodie (“Better Now”), where he was stolen by Team Gwen. His Top 16 live show performance was “Skate.”

Eric Who (age 22) from Charleston, South Carolina sang “bad guy” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Camila. Eric then won his battle of “Paparazzi” against Sydney Kronmiller. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Ex’s & Oh’s” beat out Jaeden Luke (“Stay”) and Reina Ley (“You Say”). His Top 16 live show performance was “Rumour Has It.”

Kate Kalvach (age 27) from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania sang “Rainbow” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Blake, Camila and Gwen, joining Team Blake. Kate then won her battle of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” against Madison Hughes. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Anyone” lost to Bryce Leatherwood (“Colder Weather”), where she was stolen by Team Camila. Her Top 16 live show performance was “You’re Still the One.”

Sasha Hurtado (age 18) from Dallas, Georgia sang “River” in the blind auditions where she earned two chair-turns from Camila and John, joining Team Camila. Sasha then lost her battle of “Electric Feel” against Devix, where she was stolen by Team Gwen. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Make It Rain” lost to Alyssa Witrado (“Don’t Stop Me Now”), where she was stolen by Team Legend. Her Top 16 live show performance was “Tiny Dancer.”

