‘The Voice 22’ eliminations: Who was most robbed during first 2 weeks of Battles? [POLL]

And just like that, the first two weeks of “The Voice 22” battles are behind us. A whopping 11 artists were cut during these initial head-to-head match-ups, as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello made tough decisions to pare down their teams. Some singers were stolen by rival judges or saved by their own, so they will live to perform another day. Of this week’s eliminations, vote in our poll below to tell us who was most robbed.

As a refresher, here are the names of the 11 artists who were cut by their coaches during Week 1 and Week 2 of the battles: Tanner Fussell, Benny Weag and Ansley Burns of Team Blake; Jillian Jordyn and Julia Aslanli of Team Gwen; Dia Malai, Nia Skyfer and SOLsong of Team Legend; and Ava Lynn Thuresson, Grace Bello and Sydney Kronmiller of Team Camila.

Tanner Fussell (age 28) from Statesboro, Georgia sang “Anymore” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Blake. He lost his battle of “Folsom Prison Blues” against Austin Montgomery.

Benny Weag (age 19) from Lake County, Montana sang “Shivers” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Blake. He lost his battle of “Pretty Heart” against Brayden Lape.

Ansley Burns (age 15) from Easley, South Carolina sang “Unchained Melody” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Blake and Gwen (who was blocked). She lost her battle of “Wildest Dreams” against Eva Ullmann.

Jillian Jordyn (age 17) from Melville, New York sang “Issues” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Gwen and John. She lost her battle of “Fingers Crossed” against Rowan Grace.

Julia Aslanli (age 23) from DeLand, Florida sang “Let’s Stay Together” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Gwen. She lost her battle of “Home” to Daysia.

Dia Malai (age 26) from Queens, New York sang “Real Love” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from John. She lost her battle of “Bust Your Windows” against Valarie Harding.

Nia Skyfer (age 26) from Havana, Cuba sang “Bam Bam” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from John. She lost her battle of “She’s All I Wanna Be” against Emma Brooke.

SOLsong (age 28) from Saginaw, Michigan sang “Turning Tables” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from John. He lost his battle of “Die for You” against Morgan Taylor.

Ava Lynn Thuresson (age 18) from San Diego, California sang “Baby One More Time” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and John. She lost her battle of “Rocket Man” against Orlando Mendez.

Grace Bello (age 21) from Cibolo, Texas sang “Ghost” in the blind auditions and was a four-chair turn. She lost her battle of “Time After Time” against Reina Ley.

Sydney Kronmiller (age 25) from Ogden, Utah sang “Latch” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and Gwen. She lost her battle of “Paparazzi” against Eric Who.

