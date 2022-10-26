‘The Voice 22’ eliminations: Who was most robbed during Battles Week 3? [POLL]

NBC aired “The Voice” Battles Week 3 on October 24 and October 25, where a whopping nine artists were eliminated. The four coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello — agonizingly decided on who won and who lost each of the head-to-head match-ups. However, some of the losers were then stolen by rival judges or saved by their own, so they’ll live to perform another day. Of this week’s “The Voice 22” eliminations, vote in our poll below to tell us who was most robbed.

As a refresher, here are the names of the nine artists who were cut by their coaches during Week 3 of the battles: Hillary Torchiana and Madison Hughes of Team Blake, Tanner Howe and Sadie Bass of Team Gwen, David Andrew, Lana Love and Kara McKee of Team Legend, and Zach Newbould and Constance Howard of Team Camila.

Hillary Torchiana (age 34) from State College, Pennsylvania sang “Easy on Me” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Blake. She lost her battle of “Preach” against Kevin Hawkins.

Madison Hughes (age 25) from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida sang “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Blake, Camila and Gwen. She lost her battle of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” against Kate Kalvach.

Tanner Howe (age 29) from Huntington Beach, California sang “Mercy” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Gwen, Blake and John. He lost his battle of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” against Kique.

Sadie Bass (age 25) from Bath, Michigan sang “Stupid Boy” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake. She lost her battle of “Everything I Own” against Kayla Von Der Heide.

David Andrew (age 25) from Detroit, Michigan sang “Falling” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from John and Gwen. He lost his battle of “Heartbreak Anniversary” against Kim Cruse.

Lana Love (age 30) from Naples, Florida sang “Candy” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from John. She lost her battle of “Into the Unknown” against Omar Jose Cardona.

Kara McKee (age 36) from Cumberland, Rhode Island sang “Woodstock” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from John. She lost her battle of “More Than Words” against Peyton Aldridge.

Zach Newbould (age 19) from Northborough, Massachusetts sang “Use Somebody” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and Gwen. He lost his battle of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” against Andrew Igbokidi.

Constance Howard (age 27) from Katy, Texas sang “Peaches” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and John. She lost her battle of “Leave the Door Open” against Chello.

