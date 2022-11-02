‘The Voice 22’: Who was wrongfully eliminated in Knockouts Week 1? [POLL]

NBC aired “The Voice 22” Knockouts Week 1 on October 31 and November 1, where a whopping 11 artists were eliminated. The four coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello — matched up three artists apiece for each knockout, but could only choose one winner. However, some of the losers were then stolen by rival judges, so they’ll live to perform another day. Of this week’s “The Voice” cuts, vote in our poll below to tell us who was wrongfully eliminated.

As a refresher, here are the names of the 11 artists who were sent home by their coaches during the first week of knockouts: The Dryes and Jay Allen from Team Blake; Destiny Leigh from Team Gwen; Peyton Aldridge, Valarie Harding, Ian Harrison and Morgan Taylor from Team Legend; and Chello, Orlando Mendez, Jaeden Luke and Reina Ley from Team Camila.

The Dryes (ages 36 & 33) from Winston-Salem, North Carolina sang “Islands in the Stream” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Blake and Gwen, choosing Team Blake. They lost their battle of “Red Dirt Road” against Bryce Leatherwood, but were saved by Blake. In the three-way knockouts, their performance of “Chasing After You” lost out to Bodie.

Jay Allen (age 36) from Cedar Falls, Iowa sang “‘Til You Can’t” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake, choosing Team Gwen. He lost his battle of “Leather and Lace” against Cara Brindisi, but was stolen by Blake. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Pray for You” lost out to Bryce Leatherwood.

Destiny Leigh (age 18) from Sofia, Bulgaria sang “A Song for You” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Gwen. She lost her battle of “No More Drama” against Justin Aaron, but was saved by Gwen. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Impossible” lost out to Kique.

Peyton Aldridge (age 25) from Cleveland, Mississippi sang “Can’t You See” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from John, Blake and Gwen, choosing Team Legend. He won his battle of “More Than Words” against Kara McKee. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Forever After All” lost out to Parijita Bastola.

Valarie Harding (age 41) from Muskogee, Oklahoma sang “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from John and Gwen, choosing Team Legend. She won her battle of “Bust Your Windows” against Dia Malai. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Weak” lost out to Parijita Bastola.

Ian Harrison (age 20) from Lewis Center, Ohio sang “The Night We Met” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Gwen, John and Blake, choosing Team Gwen. He lost his battle of “happier than ever” against Alyssa Witrado, but was stolen by John. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Cough Syrup” lost out to Omar Jose Cardona.

Morgan Taylor (age 20) from Carmel, Indiana sang “Cuz I Love You” in the blind auditions and was a four-chair turn, choosing Team Legend. She won her battle of “Die for You” against SOLsong. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “I Got You (I Feel Good)” lost out to Omar Jose Cardona.

Chello (age 22) from Chester, Pennsylvania sang “Just the Two of Us” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and John, choosing Team Camila. He won his battle of “Leave the Door Open” against Constance Howard. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Hold On” lost out to Morgan Myles.

Orlando Mendez (age 26) from Miami, Florida sang “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in the blind auditions and was a four-chair turn, choosing Team Camila. He won his battle of “Rocket Man” against Ava Lynn Thuresson. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Live Like You Were Dying” lost out to Morgan Myles.

Jaeden Luke (age 22) from Bothell, Washington sang “Make It with You” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Blake. He lost his battle of “As Long as You Love Me” against Bodie, but was stolen by Camila. In the three-way knockouts, his performance wasn’t shown on TV but he lost to Eric Who.

Reina Ley (age 13) from San Tan Valley, Arizona sang “Cielito Lindo” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and Gwen, choosing Team Camila. She won her battle of “Time After Time” against Grace Bello. In the three-way knockouts, her performance wasn’t shown on TV but she lost to Eric Who.

