30% of ‘The Voice’ fans say bodie (Team Blake Shelton) deserves to win season 22 [POLL RESULTS]

Part 1 of “The Voice” live finale concluded Monday night, with five artists vying for the Season 22 crown. Blake Shelton has three hopefuls in bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape. A victory by any of them would give the coach his record-extending ninth championship. Camila Cabello is represented by Morgan Myles while John Legend has Omar Jose Cardona. Gwen Stefani failed to coach any artist to the finals.

In a recent poll we asked “The Voice” fans to vote for who they think deserves to take home the prize on Tuesday, December 13th’s “Live Finale Part 2.”

Here are the complete poll results:

30% — bodie (Team Blake)

22% — Morgan Myles (Team Camila)

21% — Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend)

16% — Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake)

11% — Brayden Lape (Team Blake)

In the Battles Blake gave bodie “As Long as You Love Me” by Justin Bieber to sing and then bodie followed it up with his own choice of Post Malone‘s “Better Now” in the Knockouts. When he hit the Live Playoffs stage, bodie opened with Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us” the first week and then executed his true breakthrough moment by surprising everyone with a slowed down version of the well-known Proclaimers song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” In the third week he returned to his comfort zone with the Jvke track “golden hour” and then jumped outside the box again in the fourth week by taking on Halsey‘s “Without Me,” his first time singing a song by a female vocalist.

In addition to crowning a new winner, the star-studded finale on December 13 will include performances from Kane Brown featuring Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and Season 21 champs Girl Named Tom. Each coach will also take the stage with their teams for group performances throughout the evening. Clarkson will reprise her role as an official coach for Season 23 alongside Shelton and first-timers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

