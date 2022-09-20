‘The Voice’ coaches at war: Camila blocks Gwen, gets lights shut off by Blake in fight over season’s first 4-chair artist [WATCH]

Camila Cabello may be the rookie coach on Season 22 of “The Voice,” but the pop diva quickly proved she doesn’t back down from what she wants. On Monday’s premiere episode, Camila hit her block button on Gwen Stefani almost instantly after the first performance began. The mysterious voice was Morgan Myles, a 35-year old musician from Nashville singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” John Legend was next to turn his chair followed quickly by Blake Shelton. The fight was on. Watch Morgan’s full blind audition (without the results) below.

John called it “exquisite” and “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite some time” before the real war over Morgan began. “You have such a gorgeous tone. I want to hear records from you,” said Camila. “You have a Rihanna-esque way of singing with your hand. I was like, ‘Yes! That is what I’m looking for. She is singing with her soul and making people feel.’ To me that is the highest hope of an artist.” She then asks, “What kind of music do you want to make?”

Morgan explained that she’s on the “edge of country” but loves pop melodies and storytelling. Camila interjected, “You know who you are as an artist. If you picked me as your coach I would just be excited to help you on that journey.” Next, Blake shut everyone’s lights off but his own, and stated he would like to have a “heart to heart.” The country star pitched, “When I moved to Nashville I was 17 years old and I started singing demos for songwriters. That was where I made all my beer money. When I hear you talking about that and I hear you talking about playing the crappy noon spots on festivals, I did all of that stuff. Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about. You just need somebody to help you along that journey. I would be honored to be that coach.”

Before Camila could counter, Gwen chimed in, “I have not gotten to speak!” She endorsed her husband and stated, “I’ve watched him outside of this show help people. He has the biggest heart. I’m just really excited for you right now.” Determined to get the last word, Camila added, “I want what’s best for you. If what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to create your own lane, you’re not a pop artist, you’re not a country artist, you’re just Morgan, then I would be really excited to work with you.”

After thinking it over, Morgan ended up choosing Camila as her coach. This makes Camila the first rookie coach to use her block on the first artist of the season and win them over. The block button was introduced in Season 14. Blake was the first to push it, blocking Adam Levine from fighting for that season’s opener, Britton Buchanan, but the artist decided to join Team Alicia Keys anyways. Britton went on to be the runner-up that cyle to Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly Clarkson).

On Season 16, Blake once again used his block on the first artist of the season, this time stopping John from any chance at having Gyth Rigdon on his team. Gyth did choose to work with Blake, but was that season’s runner-up to Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend). Always the pot-stirrer, Blake yet again used his block on the first artist of Season 17, this time pulling Kelly out of the running for Katie Kadan. Sadly for Blake, the third-place finisher chose Team Legend anyways. The last time a block was used on an opening artist who got a four-chair turn was Season 20 when Kelly blocked Blake from Kenzie Wheeler. The country singer did join Kelly’s team, but Blake got the last laugh when Kenzie finished in second place to Team Blake’s Cam Anthony.

