‘The Voice’ coaches welcome Camila Cabello and show off chemistry singing her smash hit ‘Havana’ [WATCH]

Camila Cabello joined the coaching panel for Season 22 of “The Voice” and her new colleagues are welcoming her with open arms by collaborating with the Grammy-nominated superstar on her smash hit “Havana.” Watch below as Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend croon their way through the sexy number alongside their rookie rival. How is that for chemistry?

Cabello’s coaching ability showed promise when she served as a battle advisor on Season 21 for Team Legend. In our poll asking how she did compared to Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), Jason Aldean (Team Kelly Clarkson) and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana Grande), Cabello slayed the competition with 75% of the vote.

For the first time since “The Voice” began in 2011, a nine-month hiatus was taken between seasons. Network executive Frances Berwick revealed to Deadline in May 2021, “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also super serving fans, is to produce one amazing cycle this year.” Most other reality TV shows already follow this once-per-year format, including “American Idol” on ABC, which airs every spring and will thus no longer face direct competition from “The Voice.”

Season 22 will premiere Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. It will air Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the Fall season. On August 17, 2022, NBC unveiled the list of “The Voice” mentors for the upcoming battle rounds. The battle advisors for this season are Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Sean Paul for Team Gwen, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Jimmie Allen for Team Blake.

