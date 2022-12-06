‘The Voice’ elimination predictions (December 6, 2022): Team Legend in danger?

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on December 6, 2022. The Top 8 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 5 to perform individual songs and Whitney Houston duets (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates Tuesday night on NBC. That’s when three artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 5. Read on for “The Voice” elimination predictions.

As of this writing, the following four singers are most in danger of going home, according to Gold Derby’s odds: Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona from Team John Legend, and Brayden Lape from Team Blake Shelton. (That means Team Camila Cabello and Team Gwen Stefani both appear to be safe, for now.)

Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow “The Voice” viewers? This week, the bottom four singers will compete for the Instant Save, regardless of teams, and live social media users will save one of them.

Kim Cruse (age 30) from Woodville, Texas sang “Best Part” in the blind auditions, “Heartbreak Anniversary” in the battles, “I Can’t Stand the Rain” in the knockouts, “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” in the Top 16, “Always on My Mind” in the Top 13, “Love on the Brain” in the Top 10, and “Summertime” in the Top 8. She won the Instant Save at the Top 10 with her cover of “Believe.”

Parijita Bastola (age 17) from Baltimore, Maryland sang “Jealous” in the blind auditions, “How Deep Is Your Love” in the battles, “I’d Rather Go Blind” in the knockouts, “I’ll Never Love Again” in the Top 16, “All I Ask” in the Top 13, “Scars to Your Beautiful” in the Top 10, and “Unstoppable” in the Top 8.

Omar Jose Cardona (age 33) from Orlando, Florida sang “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” in the blind auditions, “Into the Unknown” in the battles, “Radioactive” in the knockouts, “Livin’ on a Prayer” in the Top 16, “In the Name of Love” in the Top 13, “I Want to Know What Love Is” in the Top 10, and “My Heart Will Go On” in the Top 8.

Brayden Lape (age 15) from Grass Lake, Michigan sang “This Town” in the blind auditions, “Pretty Heart” in the battles, “Mercy” in the knockouts, “Buy Dirt” in the Top 16, “Come Over” in the Top 13, “Homesick” in the Top 10, and “In Case You Didn’t Know” in the Top 8.

