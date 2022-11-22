‘The Voice’ elimination predictions (November 22, 2022): Rowan Grace, Eric Who, Alyssa Witrado in danger?

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on November 22, 2022. The Top 13 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, November 21 to perform for America’s votes (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates on Tuesday night. That’s when three artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 10. Read on for “The Voice” elimination predictions.

As of this writing, the following three singers are most in danger of going home, according to Gold Derby’s odds: Rowan Grace of Team Blake Shelton, Eric Who of Team Camila Cabello, and Alyssa Witrado of Team Gwen Stefani. (Team John Legend appears to be safe, for now.) Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow “The Voice” viewers? This week, the bottom four singers will compete for the instant save, with live social media users saving one of them.

SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout isn’t the end

Rowan Grace (age 16) from Rapid City, South Dakota sang “traitor” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Gwen, Camila and John, joining Team Gwen. Rowan then won her battle of “Fingers Crossed” against Jillian Jordyn. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Vienna” lost to Kique (“Hey Ya!”), where she was stolen by Blake. Her Top 16 live show performance was “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and she sang “The Winner Takes It All” in the Top 13.

Eric Who (age 22) from Charleston, South Carolina sang “bad guy” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Camila. Eric then won his battle of “Paparazzi” against Sydney Kronmiller. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Ex’s & Oh’s” beat out Jaeden Luke (“Stay”) and Reina Ley (“You Say”). His Top 16 live show performance was “Rumour Has It” and he sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the Top 13.

Alyssa Witrado (age 19) from Fresno, California sang “Don’t Speak” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Camila, joining Team Gwen. Alyssa then won her battle of “happier than ever” against Ian Harrison. In three-way knockouts, her performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” beat out Daysia (“Get Here”) and Sasha Hurtado (“Make It Rain”). Her Top 16 live show performance was “Angels like You” and she sang “Dreaming of You” in the Top 13.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.