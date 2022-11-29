‘The Voice’ elimination predictions (November 29, 2022): Rowan Grace and Kique in danger?

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on November 29, 2022. The Top 10 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, November 28 to perform for America’s votes (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates Tuesday night on NBC. That’s when two artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 8. Read on for “The Voice” elimination predictions.

As of this writing, the following two singers are most in danger of going home, according to Gold Derby’s odds: Rowan Grace of Team Blake Shelton at 21/50 odds and Kique of Team Gwen Stefani at 1/2 odds. (Team Camila Cabello and Team John Legend both appear to be safe, for now.)

Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow “The Voice” viewers? This week, the bottom three singers will compete for the instant save, regardless of teams, and live social media users will save one of them.

SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout isn’t the end

Rowan Grace (age 16) from Rapid City, South Dakota sang “traitor” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Gwen, Camila and John, joining Team Gwen. Rowan then won her battle of “Fingers Crossed” against Jillian Jordyn. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Vienna” lost to Kique (“Hey Ya!”), where she was stolen by Blake. Her Top 16 live show performance was “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and she sang “The Winner Takes It All” in the Top 13.

Kique (age 18) from Miami, Florida sang “Beautiful Girls” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake, joining Team Gwen. Kique then won his battle of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” against Tanner Howe. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Hey Ya!” beat out Destiny Leigh (“Impossible”) and Rowan Grace (“Vienna”). His Top 16 live show performance was “As It Was” and he sang “Superstition” in the Top 13.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.