Watch ‘The Voice’ artist Jay Allen break down as tribute song to his mom skyrockets on iTunes: ‘These are happy tears’

NBC has announced that after his blind audition during Monday’s premiere episode, “The Voice” artist Jay Allen’s song “Blank Stares” has rocketed to #2 on the iTunes Country Chart, and #6 overall on iTunes. He wrote the song in 2017 for his mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s, and the song has helped him raise millions of dollars to help fight the disease.

“I’m crying happy tears because I just woke up to find out that ‘Blank Stares,’ a song that I wrote for my mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s, is #2 on the iTunes country chart and #6 all-genre,” Jay said in a recent TikTok video (above). “It’s above the new Morgan Wallen song. All because of y’all. All because of ‘The Voice.’ I just want to say thank you. Every time you buy this song, share it, listen to it, you are helping bring awareness to this disease that completely devastated myself and my family and so many people around the world. Thank you. I’m thanking God. My heart is full.”

The aspiring country star shocked “The Voice” coaches when he chose to join Gwen Stefani’s team instead of her husband Blake Shelton’s. “Blake, I’m a giant fan. I respect you so much. But I have to choose your wife,” he said as the coaches looked on. Gwen convinced Jay to join her team by stating, “Blake has taught me so much about country music. I got to be on two number one country hits with Blake Shelton, which was the most incredible experience of my life. It made me so joyful to recognize that song when it came in and to hear your voice on it. It was so beautiful. It was a really good performance and I would love to coach you. I know how to do this show. It’s kind of a two-for-one because I’ll just ask him questions.”

After an unprecedented nine month hiatus, “The Voice” returns to NBC with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete for the Season 22 title. Multi-platinum recording artist Camila Cabello joined the coaching panel alongside Blake, Gwen and John Legend. Cabello replaces last year’s rookie coach Ariana Grande while Stefani returns for her sixth cyle to give talk show host and four-time coaching champ Kelly Clarkson a break.