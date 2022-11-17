44% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Kevin Hawkins was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

During the first week of “The Voice” live shows, the following three artists said goodbye after losing the instant save: Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen Stefani, Kate Kalvach of Team Camila Cabello and Sasha Hurtado of Team John Legend. That left just the Top 13 contestants still in the competition.

Gold Derby ran a poll after their ousters asking who was wrongfully eliminated, and the results are extremely close with the top two-vote getters being within a single percentage point. Here are the complete poll results:

44% — Kevin Hawkins

43% — Kate Kalvach

13% — Sasha Hurtado

Kevin is a 28-year-old music teacher from Lancaster, Texas who performed the following songs throughout his “The Voice” journey: “Isn’t She Lovely” (blind auditions), “Preach” (battles), “This Woman’s Work” (knockouts), “Skate” (Top 16 live show) and “Redbone” (Top 16 instant save).

Following Kevin’s powerful rendition of “Redbone” on Tuesday night, the studio audience jumped up to their feet in a huge round of applause. “The room is exploding!” Gwen declared. “I can’t even talk, it’s so loud in here right now. That was so beautiful. It really was like you were just like, ‘I’m gonna show ’em every single side of my voice.'” The proud coach called him an “incredible” artist and a “beautiful” performer and complimented his unique “style.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to sway the live social media users, who voted for Bryce Leatherwood to win the instant save.

The triple eliminations of Kevin, Kate and Sasha leaves just the following 13 artists still on the show: Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona and Kim Cruse, Team Gwen’s Kique, Justin Aaron and Alyssa Witrado, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, Devix and Eric Who, and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bodie, Rowan Grace and Bryce Leatherwood.

Next week on “The Voice,” three more singers will be eliminated, which will reveal the Top 10. Who do YOU think will get the boot on NBC’s reality TV show?

