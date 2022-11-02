‘The Voice’ fans say Morgan Taylor was wrongfully eliminated during knockouts [POLL RESULTS]

This week, “The Voice” aired its first-ever three-way knockouts, and since the coaches could only save one of their three artists, things predictably turned into a bloodbath. In all, 11 artists went home during the episodes that aired October 31 and November 1 on NBC — yikes!

We asked “The Voice” fans to name which person they thought was the most wrongfully eliminated during Knockouts Week 1, and Morgan Taylor from Team John Legend topped our poll results (see below) with a leading 19% support. It was a close race though, as Jay Allen from Team Blake Shelton came in second place at 18%.

19% — Morgan Taylor (Team Legend)

18% — Jay Allen (Team Blake)

15% — The Dryes (Team Blake)

11% — Jaeden Luke (Team Camila)

10% — Reina Ley (Team Camila)

10% — Orlando Mendez (Team Camila)

5% — Ian Harrison (Team Legend)

4% — Chello (Team Camila)

3% — Destiny Leigh (Team Gwen)

3% — Peyton Aldridge (Team Legend)

2% — Valarie Harding (Team Legend)

Morgan (age 20) from Carmel, Indiana sang “Cuz I Love You” in the blind auditions and was a four-chair turn, choosing Team Legend. She subsequently won her battle of “Die for You” against SOLsong. In the three-way knockouts (watch above), her performance of “I Got You (I Feel Good)” and Ian Harrison‘s rendition of “Cough Syrup” both lost out to Omar Jose Cardona (“Radioactive”).

As for the judges’ critiques of Morgan’s knockout song “I Got You (I Feel Good),” Blake said she gave her “best performance” so far on the competition. Camila Cabello praised her for getting “lost in the sauce,” which let her “feel it.” And John said she “nailed it — it was so good.”

Unfortunately for Morgan, her coach John couldn’t ignore Omar’s penchant for “unleashing the dragon” and “building a journey” during his “Radioactive” performance, so he named Omar as the winner of the knockout. Thus, Morgan and Ian were both sent packing.

Here is NBC’s official bio for Morgan Taylor: “When Morgan was 13, she began posting her singing covers on Instagram, and she now has over 80,000 followers. She grew up as the only musical member of her family, singing along to “The Little Mermaid” and other Disney movies before she could talk. Morgan began suffering from anxiety when she was just a kid. Her depression and anxiety often got the best of her, and the only way for her to refocus her mind was music. Getting accepted into Belmont College was what she needed to turn her life around. Whenever she’s not writing, recording or performing, you can find her taking care of plants, drinking coffee or hanging out with friends and family.”

