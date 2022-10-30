‘The Voice’: Our favorite battles from all 22 seasons

The battle rounds for Season 22 of “The Voice” came to a close on October 25 leaving coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend with nine artists remaining on their teams. Throughout this round each coach was allowed one steal and one save. The nine members of each team now consist of seven artists who won their battles, one losing artist each coach stole from another team and one losing artist each coach saved from their own team.

Team Gwen’s best match-up came in part 4 of the battles when she paired Ian Harrison and Alyssa Witrado on the Billie Eilish track “happier than ever.” Gwen said she chose the song for them because she wanted to showcase their “quirky, stylistic voices” in a way that also offered them the opportunity to let their “theater and personality come out.” Ian and Alyssa really embraced that vision of Gwen’s, especially at the song’s midpoint bridge where the energy is raised. Ian had a particularly stand-out moment with the line “You made me hate this city.” Then, by the crescendo of the performance, John was on his feet applauding the duet before exclaiming how “freakin’ cool” they both are and then stealing Ian to bring him over to Team Legend.

Blake started off the battles with one of the best performances of the entire round. He matched Austin Montgomery with Tanner Fussell on “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash to highlight their very different voices that both still work in the “vintage” sound of the song. As guitar players, Austin and Tanner were able to create a lively performance that worked really well in the battle stage. Vocally they volleyed back and forth throughout the song, but met periodically in harmonies. They drove the whole thing home at the end by focusing their attention on one another, leaning in with their mics and building on the intense energy of the song. Gwen commented that they accomplished a “character style” performance quality that is deceivingly hard to pull off as well as they did.

Team Camila’s top duo closed out part 1 of the battles when Steven McMorran took on Morgan Myles with the Miley Cyrus hit “Wrecking Ball.” Their varying styles meshed perfectly together on this pop anthem, with Morgan’s raspy passion spilling out over Steven’s smooth, polished vocals. As they reached the climax, it was obvious that both of them had the goods to move forward, so it was no surprise when Camila saved Steven after she declared Morgan the winner. The country-pop diva appears to be one of the early front-runners to win this season, while the Michael Bolton-esque balladeer could be a dark horse.

The standout moment for Team Legend came during part 5 of the battles. Omar Jose Cardona took on Lana Love with a duet of “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.” It was just an unexpected twist to hear them sing this Broadway-style ballad and completely own it. They didn’t rearrange it (other than giving it a rock tinge) and they allowed their voices to soar. It was cheesy, it was fun and it was a vocal showcase. Ultimately Omar deservingly came out the winner, cementing his place at the top of Team Legend. Lana was eliminated, but she went out with a bang.

What are YOUR favorite battles from 22 seasons of “The Voice”? Do any of this season’s contestants stack up to the greats? Gold Derby’s Denton Davidson and John Benutty recently went back and forth about the strongest head-to-heads from the first decade of the show. Read their thoughts below and then sound off in the comments to add your faves to the conversation.

Denton: I’m going to take it back to Season 9 for my first choice, when Mark Hood and Celeste Betton absolutely floored me with their performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” My favorite battles are always the ones that feel like true duets and the chemistry between these two was undeniable. What I enjoyed most was how much fun they had. I don’t know how anyone could watch this performance and not be smiling from ear to ear. Mark’s impromptu dance moves and their back-and-forth adlibbing just added to the pure joy of this performance. I’m pretty sure when they reached the climax I hollered at least once. Neither of these two artists even cracked the Top 10, but their battle is #1 in my book.

Another one of the most memorable battles for me came just last season when Blake pitted two soul singers against each other, singing a pop/rock song to represent their country coach. When Wendy Moten and Manny Keith took the stage for Team Blake performing “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” by Sting it was almost a foregone conclusion that Wendy would wipe the floor with the performer 25 years her junior. Manny went toe-to-toe with the seasoned veteran and the pair delivered the most jaw-dropping vocal of the battles. As expected, Wendy reigned supreme, but Manny earned Ariana Grande‘s steal for his efforts.

John: It really is interesting to look back and re-discover the acts that stood out in a certain round, but may have faltered in others and were eliminated. Then there’s the ones that succeed the whole way through–and I’m not going to act like this is one of the best battles vocals of all time, but the whole performance that Will Champlin and James Wolpert put together for “Radioactive” in season 5 just kinda rocks my world? I mean, honestly, you have James there buttoned-up-all-the-way-to-the-collar with a nice sweater overlay, but bouncing around like he’s in the first mosh pit of his life. He’s living for that energy, why shouldn’t we?! Looking back, it was a huge moment for both of them and set them on their paths to be in the top 5 together. Will lost the battle to James, but in the end managed a third place finish to James’ fifth which goes to show that things are rarely so set in stone this early in the competition.

Denton: Big vocals don’t necessarily lead to the best battles, but my next choice was an absolute showdown between two huge voices. In Season 13 I couldn’t believe what was coming out of 15-year old Shi’Ann Jones‘ mouth and when she paired up with Stephan Marcellus on “Oh! Darling.” As the lyrics state, I nearly fell down and died. Both of these singers had disappointing results with Shi’Ann placing 10th and Stephan going out in the knockouts, but they made their mark with this tour de force performance. The vocal acrobatics that Shi’Ann was pulling off with almost no effort were only matched by Stephan’s passionate stage presence. I only wish we could have seen more from them.

John: We can’t deny the utter brilliance of season 10’s Bryan Bautista and Malik Heard doing “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.” Now, there was actually another great renditions of this song in this round when Biff Gore and Sisaundra Lewis did in season 6, but where they were more theatrical, Bryan and Malik made us feel like we were in a smoky downtown bar hearing it for the first time. And I swear you hear every ounce of aching passion in their voice. And let’s not forget, after Christina Aguilera picked Bryan as the round winner, Blake, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams all slammed their buttons in an attempt to steal Malik. How often do we get a full deck steal?!

Denton: I guess there is something about male/female duets that have the greatest impact on me because my final choice is Season 14’s D.R. King and Jackie Foster singing “Sign of the Times.” I remember when I saw these two were paired up and I thought D.R. was just going to wipe the floor with Jackie, which made it all the more exciting when it turned out to be one of best battles in recent memory. Both of them sounded incredible, but the highlight definitely came at the top of the chorus, when D.R. hit a note I thought was unmatchable (in falsetto) and Jackie stayed in the same key and let out a belt that felt like it was shot out of a cannon. The coaches were appropriately all on their feet by the end. Although D.R. was an early favorite that season, he went home in 12th place while Jackie’s run came to an end in the semi-finals.

It was fun to look back over the past 22 seasons of battles. There are so many more we haven’t even touched on, but hopefully people will chime in with a few of their favorites in the comments. I had forgotten about some of your choices so it was fun to read your take on the history of “The Voice” battles. I’m looking forward to what the knockouts bring in Season 22. I think there is a lot of talent this season and I can’t wait to see how things play out.

John: Yes! I’m so excited for the Knockouts to begin because I feel like this is where the artists may have the largest input in terms of what they sing. Will be interesting to see if any new frontrunners emerge.