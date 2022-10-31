‘The Voice’ season 22: Andrew Igbokidi leads Team Camila going into three-way knockouts

The battles round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on October 25 after five nights of head-to-head performances from each team. Beginning October 31, the coaches will triple the ante in a round of three-way knockouts. In the round, each coach will group their nine artists into three match-ups of three, selecting only one winner from each knockout to move forward with. They will each also have one steal at their disposal to pluck an unchosen artist from one of the other teams.

If the new structure of the knockouts sounds like a three-headed Targaryen dragon mess to you, you’re not alone. So, in order to mentally prepare for this dance of dragons bloodbath, we’re assessing each of the four squads and predicting the three artists we think will advance as well as the artist mostly likely to be stolen by one of the other coaches.

As a first-season coach, Camila Cabello is still finding her way through the process, but she managed to intimidate the veteran coaches with the amount of heavy-hitting voices she picked up in four-chair turns during the blinds. Throughout the competition so far, Camila has stressed wanting to challenge her artists to sing songs outside of their comfort zone and flip them by performing them in new ways. For that reason, she’s probably going to look toward the lives as an opportunity to get creative with unique artists with distinct styles. Who do YOU think will inspire Camila to push the boundaries of genre? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Reina Ley, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Jaeden Luke

Across all teams, Andrew has been one of the strongest performers due to his emotionally resonant song choices. He was one of Camila’s three four-chair turns in the blinds for his excellent rendition of “when the party’s over” and then helped turn a danceable Whitney Houston song into a tearjerker in the battles. Camila also has some really strong options in her other male vocalists, especially Orlando and Devix with their dynamic, raspy vocal qualities. Devix gave the more surprising battle performance with “Electric Feel,” so Camila could go that direction and leave Orlando open to a steal.

As good as Camila’s male artists are, none of her artists are more perfectly matched to her as a coach than Reina. After a stellar Spanish-language blind audition, Camila gave Reina the opportunity to show genre-range with Cyndi Lauper in the battles. That was an intelligent move in terms of longevity in the competition, and we think Camila hasn’t given up on the idea she presented in the blinds that Reina do a mariachi version of a pop song.

Top 3: Andrew Igbokidi, Reina Ley, Devix

To be stolen: Orlando Mendez