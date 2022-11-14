‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13.

Blake Shelton leads Bryce Leatherwood, bodie, and Brayden Lape who have been on his team since the beginning. His fourth artist, Rowan Grace, came to this team in the knockouts via a steal from Team Gwen Stefani. Below we break down each of the four artists, ranked with our thoughts on how well they’ll do in this next stage and the likelihood that they’ll be Team Blake’s artist in the finale.

1. Bryce Leatherwood

(Blinds: “Goodbye Time”; Battles: “Red Dirt Road”; Knockouts: “Colder Weather”)

Bryce’s strength in the competition is that he’s simultaneously the standard for a type of male country artist that does well with Blake and still unique for this particular season. He is the only traditional country vocalist here, delivering a sound that will appeal to an audience that has long supported artists on the show.

2. Rowan Grace

(Blinds: “traitor”; Battles: “Fingers Crossed”; Knockouts: “Vienna”)

Going into the knockouts we thought Rowan was Gwen’s strongest competitor, so to see Gwen let her go was a surprise. That being said, Gwen gave her the opportunity to hear a new perspective from Blake as a coach and that could be the step that helps the young singer grow in the competition. As the only female on Blake’s team, we think she has an edge over the guys, at least for the first week of the lives.

3. bodie

(Blinds: “You Found Me”; Battles: “As Long as You Love Me”; Knockouts: “Better Now”)

The big question for Team Blake is how much of an impact bodie can make week-to-week. He has the best song selection of Blake’s four artists, resulting in surprising performances that can inspire spikes in votes. Our thoughts are that the other artists on Team Blake are more consistent and that it will only take one mediocre performance to sink bodie’s chances of topping them.

4. Brayden Lape

(Blinds: “This Town”; Battles: “Pretty Heart”; Knockouts: “Mercy”)

Brayden had his standout moment in the knockouts with her heartfelt performance. His win in that round over the other two artists was a surprise, but well-deserved. Unfortunately, as the competition narrows down he will be in direct competition with the one artist that we expect to have a stronger hold over the country music voters.

