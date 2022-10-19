‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 10 recap: Who survives ‘The Battles Part 3’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 22 battle rounds continued on October 18 with guest advisors Charlie Puth for Team Camila Cabello, Sean Paul for Team Gwen Stefani, Jimmie Allen for Team Blake Shelton and Jazmine Sullivan for Team John Legend. Which artists will advance one step closer to the $100,000 prize?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 10 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Morgan Taylor, Peyton Alredge, David Andrew, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Emma Brooke, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love

TEAM GWEN: Ian Harrison, Tanner Howe, Kique, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Rowan Grace, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Julia Aslanli, Destiny Leigh, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Zach Newbould, Reina Ley, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Constance Howard, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Jaeden Luke

TEAM BLAKE: Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Ansley Burns, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullmann, Hillary Torchiana, Benny Weag, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 9, the battle rounds continued. Team Camila’s Orlando Mendez defeated Ava Lynn Thuresson and Reina Ley defeated Grace Bello. Team Gwen’s Cara Brindisi defeated Jay Allen (but Blake stole him) and Justin Aaron defeated Destiny Leigh (but Gwen saved her). Team Legend’s Emma Brooke defeated Nia Skyfer. Team Blake’s Bodie defeated Jaeden Luke (but Camila stole him). But enough about last week. Let the battles continue!

8:02 p.m. – The third night of battles got off to a start with Team Camila’s Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller taking on Lady Gaga’s early hit “Paparazzi.” Both artists were excited about the song choice because they got to play around with the arrangement, an element that Camila said excites her about them. Charlie called Sydney’s voice “haunting” in the rehearsal while Camila encouraged Eric to lean into the drama of the song because it’s Lady Gaga. She said that her winner will likely be the one between them that “brings that special sauce.”

8:09 p.m. – Gwen called the performance “weird in a good way,” noting Eric’s theatricality as engaging and Sydney’s vocal style as unique. She said that Eric’s aura gave him the edge in her mind. John complimented Sydney for being able to sing so well so low while still being able to hit higher notes. Blake agreed, calling Sydney’s voice “shocking” and saying that Eric has the ability to make everyone happy when he sings. Camila said she’s never heard a voice like Sydney’s because of her note choices and likes how much she’s seen Eric grow as an artist already. Faced with a tough choice, Camila chose Eric as the winner because of how captivated she was by his performance.

8:19 p.m. – Blake called his next pairing between Brayden Lape and Benny Weag one of his toughest because he was the only one to turn his chair for both and this would be their chance to prove themselves as the strongest male vocalist for his team. In their rehearsal of “Pretty Heart,” Jimmie likened Brayden to John Mayer stylistically, but wanted to push him to be more confident in order to match the comfort that Benny already has as a performer.

8:30 p.m. – Camila was astounded that Brayden is only 15 years old with his tone and the crack in his voice. She gave him the edge as the round winner. Gwen thought Benny’s stage presence wasn’t in the right place and was more interested in seeing where Brayden can grow into as an artist. John agreed, noting that Brayden even has to develop vocally, but thought Benny just overdid it at times. Blake’s opinion ran alongside the other coaches and so he selected Brayden to stick around because of the potential and star quality he already has.

8:37 p.m. – We also got snippets of the battles between Eva Ullmann and Ansley Burns from Team Blake doing “Wildest Dreams” and SOLsong and Morgan Taylor from Team Legend doing “Die for You.” Blake based his decision on confidence and experience, picking Eva as his winner, and John went with Morgan because of her powerful and confident tone. Team Gwen was represented briefly by Daysia and Julia Aslanli doing “Home” where Gwen picked Daysia for her spirit and growth, calling her a “diamond in the rough.”

8:43 p.m. – Jazmine and John next worked with Parijita Bastola and The Marilynds on “How Deep Is Your Love.” Jazmine immediately saw the potential in Parijita because of how her tone will continue to grow and was equally drawn into The Marilynds because of how perfectly they blend their voices together as siblings. John advised the sisters to not always harmonize because sometimes the lyric calls for a solo. For Parijita, John thought the challenge would be to figure out how to be a “team player” having to balance out two other singers.

8:51 p.m. – Following the battle, Blake thought The Marilynds were surprisingly locked in to each other as vocalists, but exclaimed about Parijita’s unique voice. Camila called Parijita a master of her voice already, but said the smoothness of The Marilynds together was lovely. Gwen thought they all grew from what she remembered during the blinds. John told them that he was worried about Parijita’s ability to connect as a trio with The Marilynds, but they all executed it really well. He told the sisters that their execution was really strong in the performance and Parijita that her self-possession is impressive and her voice is inviting. Clearly torn between the two, John went along with the impression of the other coaches and picked Parijita as the winner. That doesn’t mean John wanted to say goodbye to the sisters because he very quickly hit his save button to keep The Marilynds around as well.