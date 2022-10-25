‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 11 recap: ‘The Battles Part 4’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 22 battle rounds continued on October 24 with guest advisors Charlie Puth for Team Camila Cabello, Sean Paul for Team Gwen Stefani, Jimmie Allen for Team Blake Shelton and Jazmine Sullivan for Team John Legend. Which artists will advance one step closer to the $100,000 prize?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 11 to find out what happened Monday, October 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Morgan Taylor, Peyton Alredge, David Andrew, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Emma Brooke, Kara McKee, Lana Love

TEAM GWEN: Ian Harrison, Tanner Howe, Kique, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Rowan Grace, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Zach Newbould, Reina Ley, Sasha Hurtado, Constance Howard, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Jaeden Luke

TEAM BLAKE: Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullmann, Hillary Torchiana, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 10, the battle rounds continued. Team Camila’s Eric Who defeated Sydney Kronmiller. Team Gwen’s Daysia defeated Julia Aslanli. Team Legend’s Morgan Taylor defeated SOLsong and Parijita Bastola defeated The Marilynds (but John saved them). Team Blake’s Brayden Lape defeated Benny Weag and Eva Ullmann defeated Ansley Burns. But enough about last week. Let the battles continue!

8:01 p.m. – Team Gwen and Sean were up first with their next pairing, Tanner Howe and Kique on “(Don’t You) Forget About Me.” During rehearsal, Gwen and Sean stressed the importance of sticking to the original melody of the song because it’s so iconic and perfect already. Gwen is drawn to Tanner’s artistic alternative style and Sean thinks Kique has a unique voice.

8:06 p.m. – Following their performance, John said it was compelling and so much fun. He thought Kique did a different take on the song that sounded cool, but Tanner sounded like he was made to make that song and so he got the edge. Blake told Kique that he sounds completely different from everyone else and that “lights him up.” Camila thought Kique was “tight and clean” in his runs, disagreeing with John that Kique was the better performer. Gwen was impressed by a “glorious” note Tanner hit and said Kique’s voice is stylized and original. For her decision, Gwen went with the majority of the coaches and chose Kique as the winner.

8:15 p.m. – Next in the rehearsal studio was Kevin Hawkins and Hillary Torchiana from Team Blake to work on John’s song “Preach” with Jimmie. Blake paired them for that song because of the drama and dynamics of the song that gives them both a chance to show off their vocal assets. In their practice, Blake hesitated about how high of notes they hit because they don’t fit the song even though they can hit them. He also warned them against the fact that they’re doing one of the coach’s songs and so they will be under more scrutiny by John.

8:23 p.m. – At the end of their performance, John was giving them a standing ovation and thanked them for singing his song with such love and passion. He thought Hillary dug into the spirit of the song and told Kevin he was reminded why he was so upset when Gwen used her block on him. Gwen complimented Hillary’s tone and her beautiful solo moment and highlighted Kevin as the winner because of his stage presence and body language as a performer. Camila agreed with Gwen that Kevin was the better physical performer and noticed Hillary’s hesitation to go all in. Blake thought they both stuck to the plan and did it incredibly. He was “shocked” by how much Hillary stepped up to the plate and thought they still haven’t seen Kevin’s full potential as an artist. Blake went along with the other coaches and kept Kevin on his team as the winner.

8:34 p.m. – Team Camila and Charlie kicked off the night with the battle between Sasha Hurtado and Devix. During their rehearsal of “Electric Feel,” Charlie thought they were both distinct — Sasha with a buttery tone and Devix with a mid-range airy voice. He thought the only thing that was missing was the performance element and making sure they direct their energy and the lyric to the audience in order to connect.

8:44 p.m. – Gwen thought the new arrangement of the song was cool and said that Sasha was a tasteful performer because of how calm she was. She was more shocked by how gorgeous Devix sang for a male vocalist. John called it his favorite performance of the day, but gave the edge to Devix because of how interesting his voice is. Blake suggested that maybe Sasha just needs time because he believes that with a bit more confidence or right song she’ll be a star. Camila agreed with that, giving Sasha props for having to learn the song anew and also fill in some confidence. For Devix it was his confidence that excites her about him. Ultimately, Camila went with confidence and chose Devix because he’s the most ready at this moment. But before Sasha could leave the stage, Gwen hit her steal button and brought her over in order to give her more space and time to grow into her artistry.

8:56 p.m. – John’s first rehearsal of the night was with Jazmine and his next pairing of David Andrew and Kim Cruse to work through their version of “Heartbreak Anniversary.” John chose the song to give them a contemporary soul song that fits with their musical path. Jazmine called Kim’s voice unforgettable because of its warmth, but wanted her to back off the mic a bit to not come off too strong in the duet. She told David that he’s taking notes and getting better each time, which is a promising aspect of being an artist.

9:07 p.m. – Blake told David he did a great job, but he said Kim’s voice sounds like God sprinkled all over it. Camila called David’s tone beautiful, but likened Kim’s voice to a dragon and said it’s one of the best she’s ever heard. Gwen reminded David how much she wanted him on her team and said they had great chemistry together. John said David’s joy lights up every moment and that he had clarity and smoothness in his performance. He was more speechless when it came to Kim, highlighting her control and tone. For his decision, John picked Kim because he thinks she’s one of the best vocalists of the season.

9:18 p.m. – Blake’s next battle was between Kate Kalvach and Madison Hughes doing “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” because they’re storytellers that aren’t strictly within one genre. Jimmie thought Madison’s voice had attributes of both male and female country vocalists, and both Blake and Jimmie were intrigued by Kate’s ability to hit the higher notes. They stressed to Kate that she push herself to get to the notes she wants to hit. With Madison they had similar advice, but wanted her to build up her confidence in order to go outside of her comfort zone.

9:28 p.m. – Camila started off the critiques by telling Kate she has one of her favorite voices and thinks she leveled up this time from her blind audition. Gwen said Madison’s sweet spot is her tenderness, but noticed that Kate sings with more than just her voice because she’s interpreting the song with her body as well. John said Kate “emerged as a superstar” toward the end of the song, but agreed that Madison’s tone is tender. Blake thought Madison had some pitchy moments in the song, but because Kate had surprising moments that showed she was better than he thought it was an easy call for him to keep Kate on his team as the winner.

9:39 p.m. – The last battle of the night was from Ian Harrison and Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen doing “happier than ever.” Gwen wanted to highlight their quirkiness and asked them to bring out “the theater” that Billie Eilish puts into the song, emphasizing facial expressions and body language. Sean thought they’re two very different voices with different styles and it’d be a tough choice for Gwen.

9:50 p.m. – John exclaimed how much he loved the performance, calling them both cool. He told Ian he has full, depth in his voice and he dominated the song, but then told Alyssa she was flawless. Blake thought Alyssa stayed in her lane the whole time, but Ian exploded during the bridge and it changed the performance. Camila agreed that it’s a close call between the two, but she gave the edge to Alyssa because she was solid from beginning to end. Gwen knew she had a tough decision in front of her, noting that Ian has her favorite kind of male voice and Alyssa remains her ideal artist that she wants to work with. In the end, Gwen decided to stick with Alyssa because of her stage presence. But it wasn’t the end of the road for Ian because John hit his steal button, saying he loves his voice and has loved both of his performances so far.