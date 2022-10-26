‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 12 recap: ‘The Battles Part 5’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 22 battle rounds conclude on October 25 with guest advisors Charlie Puth for Team Camila Cabello, Sean Paul for Team Gwen Stefani, Jimmie Allen for Team Blake Shelton and Jazmine Sullivan for Team John Legend. Which artists will advance one step closer to the $100,000 prize?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 12 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Morgan Taylor, Peyton Alredge, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Emma Brooke, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Ian Harrison

TEAM GWEN: Kique, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Rowan Grace, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Zach Newbould, Reina Ley, Constance Howard, Eric Who, Steven McMorran, Jaeden Luke

TEAM BLAKE: Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Eva Ullmann, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 11, the battle rounds continued. Team Camila’s Devix defeated Sasha Hurtado (but Gwen stole her). Team Gwen’s Kique defeated Tanner Howe and Alyssa Witrado defeated Ian Harrison (but John stole him). Team Legend’s Kim Cruse defeated David Andrew. Team Blake’s Kevin Hawkins defeated Hillary Torchiana and Kate Kalvach defeated Madison Hughes. But enough about last week. Let the battles continue!

8:02 p.m. – The final night of battles started with Team John’s head-to-head between Omar Jose Cardona and Lana Love on the “Frozen 2” song “Into the Unknown.” John picked the song to appeal to their pop and rock sensibilities. Jazmine noticed how technically proficient Omar is, catching that he did one big note perfectly the same way every time. John likes that Lana brings theatrics to her performance and vocal styling.

8:09 p.m. – Blake started the critiques standing in ovation and in awe of how Lana “stepped into character” and Omar sounded like one of the best singers he’s ever heard. Camila called it one of her top two favorite moments from the season, saying it was professional and they both had entertainer and star power. Gwen wanted to know why they aren’t already on Broadway singing every night. John told Lana he loves her passion and Omar that he was confident and in control. Swaying in the same direction as the other coaches, John selected Omar as his winner because of his range, quality and control.

8:20 p.m. – Camila brought in Andrew Igbokidi and Zach Newbould next to rehearse “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” alongside Charlie. Camila decided to have them rework the song as a piano ballad so that they can work the “emotive” angle of the song. Charlie cautioned them about focusing more on the emotional element of the song rather than trying to hit every single note perfectly. He and Camila worked with them on finding their intention with the song, which they both said is sadness.

8:30 p.m. – Gwen acknowledged how hard of a song it is for them to sing, but complimented the surprise of Zach’s alternative voice on that song and Andrew’s unexpected runs and the range in his voice. John agreed that Andrew does unexpected things as a vocalist, but thought Zach was “more consistently on point.” Blake thought something was holding Andrew back and thinks he’s better than this performance. On the flip side, he thinks Zach came through the song better of the two. Camila noted that Andrew is hyper-critical of himself and it’s holding him back. She, too, thought that Zach showed growth from rehearsal and rose to the occasion of the song. Despite Zach’s success on the song, Camila chose Andrew as her winner because she wants to help him find out how good he is.

8:41 p.m. – We also saw clips from Team Camila’s Chello vs. Constance Howard on “Leave the Door Open” where Chello came out on top for his “magical star quality.” After a performance of “More Than Words,” John picked Peyton Aldridge over Kara McKee because of his “power and edge.” Gwen set up a face off between Kayla Von Der Heide and Sadie Bass singing “Everything I Own” where Kayla won for her storytelling voice.

8:43 p.m. – The final battle of the season was Team Blake’s country duo The Dryes against country soloist Bryce Leatherwood on “Red Dirt Road.” Blake wanted to stick to the country lane for the artists and thought they’d have a good time with the song. Jimmie enjoyed the raw country sound to Bryce’s voice in rehearsal and thought The Dryes killed the rehearsal with their tone and harmonies.

8:51 p.m. – Camila noticed that the tempo of the song was off in the beginning of the song, but everyone chalked it up to nerves and not being able to hear. She thought Bryce shined because of a “calm confidence” that kept her at ease in the audience. Gwen told The Dryes it’s fun to watch them because of how they blend, but really thought that all three voices together was beautiful. John agreed on the warmth and precision of Bryce’s voice, but took issue with how easy it was. He thought The Dryes were more electric with their performance. Blake gave The Dryes kudos for powering through the issues at the beginning and Bryce for coming across like a veteran performer. Basing his decision on what happened in that performance, Blake chose Bryce as the winner. Luckily, Blake saved his save and was able to keep The Dryes around as well.