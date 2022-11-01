‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 13 recap: Knockouts begin [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In the first three-way knockout in “The Voice” history, the coaches group three of their artists to perform individually against each other. Next, they select a winner to move on to the live playoffs. Each coach will only have one steal throughout this round and there are no saves. If our math is correct, that should leave Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend with four artists each as their teams go live for America’s vote.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 13 to find out what happened Monday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 22

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Morgan Taylor, Kim Cruse, Ian Harrison, Peyton Aldridge, Valarie Harding, Emma Brooke, The Marilynds

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Rowan Grace, Kique, Cara Brindisi, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado, Destiny Leigh

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Jaeden Luke, Devix, Reina Ley, Eric Who, Steven McMorran

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Jay Allen, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Austin Montgomery, Eva Ullmann,

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 12, the battle rounds concluded. Team Camila’s Andrew Igbokidi defeated Zach Newbould and Chello defeated Constance Howard. Team Gwen’s Kayla Von Der Heide defeated Sadie Bass. Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona defeated Lana Love and Peyton Aldridge defeated Kara McKee. Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood defeated The Dryes (but he saved them). Let’s get to the knockouts!

8:01 p.m. – For the first time ever, the show expanded the knockouts into a three-way affair, with artists going head-to-head-to-head against two others on their team. In each knockout, the coaches can only choose one winner to remain on their team. They will further populate their team with one steal from another team to complete a team of four for the lives.

8:02 p.m. – Blake kicked the round off with Kevin Hawkins, bodie and The Dryes. bodie started rehearsals off with “Better Now” with the goal of flipping the song in order to sound different than Post Malone. Blake liked bodie’s idea for the song, but the arrangement still sounded new and needed more work. Kevin went with “This Woman’s Work,” shocking Blake with his falsetto and showing off an ability to remain in his upper register. This time The Dryes chose “Chasing After You,” a duet that marked a rare time for them to perform without playing the guitar. Blake thought it was a perfect choice for what they do.

8:18 p.m. – Following their performances, Camila told Kevin he hit all the right notes but she wanted more from this body language. She thought bodie sounded like he was already recording a record and so she thought he deserved the win. Gwen also really loved bodie’s performance, but called Kevin’s ability to go from high to low excellent. She also complimented The Dryes for giving their best performance so far. John also thought Kevin was “disjointed” in his performance while he thought The Dryes executed very well and deserve to go to the lives. Blake said they’ve never had an artist like bodie on the show before, defended Kevin’s performance, and applauded The Dryes for stepping out of their comfort zone. Blake had a tough time choosing, but it was his uniqueness that earned bodie the win!

8:27 p.m. – But just as Kevin was walking away, both Gwen and Camila hit their buttons on an impulse to steal him. With the choice in his hands, Kevin jumped to Team Gwen because she was the one that turned her chair first for him in the blinds.

8:28 p.m. – For the next knockout, Camila grouped Chello, Orlando Mendez and Morgan Myles together. Camila said that they all have different strengths and this would be a chance for them to learn from each other. Morgan started the rehearsal with “What the World Needs Now Is Love” where Camila pushed her to be a more performative singer and get into the song physically. Chello brought the guitar to the stage for his rendition of “Hold On” because it’s in alignment with what he wants to do as an artist. Camila advised Chello to not stretch his voice into the high range just to be showy and urged him to go lower in the song because it just sounds better.

8:39 p.m. – Orlando chose “Live Like You Were Dying” as a tribute to his uncle that passed away three weeks prior. Camila connected with Orlando on the “weight of the emotion” of the song and thought it would be his strongest performance.

8:54 p.m. – Based on the three performances, Gwen said Chello made a smart choice to do something that shows a different side and warned Morgan that she came off a little too pageanty. She thought Orlando did the best of the three. John found Chello very disciplined vocally and thought Orlando could have been “singier” with too much yelling. Blake agreed with John about Orlando’s screaming and thought Morgan was vocally incredible. Camila mentioned that Orlando had a visceral connection to the song and admitted that she’s the one that told Morgan to go big with the hand gestures. She also thought that Chello is unique and easy to fall in love with. Camila seemed torn between Morgan and Orlando and in the end called Morgan the winner.

9:02 p.m. – Next up was Team Legend featuring Parijita Bastola, Peyton Aldridge, and Valarie Harding. Parijita chose “I’d Rather Go Blind” for her song, impressing John with her soulful and heartfelt performance of a song well beyond her generation. Valarie went with the 90s song “Weak” as a tribute to her husband. John pushed her to go higher in her register in order to be more dynamic on the song. Peyton’s song choice was “Forever After All,” a song that John thought had enough grit and soulfulness to help him stand out.

9:24 p.m. – Blake opened up critiques by telling Parijita that she performs like she has been doing it for years, Peyton that his body language seemed confused, and Valarie that she had the most solid vocal performance, but he still chose Parijita as the best. Camila saw the fire in Parijita’s performance and loved Valarie’s tone. Gwen said everything about Parijita is impressive and that Peyton did too many “curls” in his voice. John thought Parijita owned the song both in the lyric and the physical aspect, Valarie didn’t own every moment of the song, and Peyton was unsure at the beginning of the song, but was still soulful. After the critiques, it was no surprise that John chose to keep Parijita because of her tone and his confidence that she can perform well in the lives.

9:32 p.m. – The final rehearsal of the night was for Team Gwen’s Rowan Grace, Kique and Destiny Leigh. Destiny started with Christina Aguilera’s “Impossible” because of the soul and high level of difficulty. Gwen was into her power and vibrato, but wanted to see more emoting from her. Kique went with “Hey Ya!” which surprised Gwen she wasn’t sure how his unique voice was going to work on it, but she was impressed with how natural the song felt once he performed it. Rowan chose “Vienna” to remind people to live in the now and not look too far ahead. Gwen encouraged her to play more with the rasp and crack in her voice, as well as using her face more as a performance tool.

9:55 p.m. – John was blown away by Kique because of the audaciousness of him taking on that song and flipping it. He also enjoyed Destiny as a performer, but thought the vocals could have been better. He called Rowan’s vocal quality haunting. Blake thought Kique won, thinking that the two female artists had vocal issues that need to be worked on. Camila was mesmerized by Destiny, but thought “a star was born” with Kique. Gwen’s decision came down to being shocked by Destiny’s drive to give it all, Rowan bringing the performance in the face that she asked for, and Kique for surprising all the coaches with what he accomplished on the song. Admitting that it was a very hard decision, Gwen went with Kique as her winner, but Blake did not pass up the opportunity to swipe Rowan up with his one steal of the round.