‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 14 recap: ‘The Knockouts Part 2’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The all-new three-way knockouts continue as coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend group three of their artists to perform individually against each other. The winner will move on to the live playoffs and each coach has only one steal available.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 14 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Morgan Taylor, Kim Cruse, Ian Harrison, Emma Brooke, The Marilynds

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Kevin Hawkins, Cara Brindisi, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Jaeden Luke, Devix, Reina Ley, Eric Who, Steven McMorran

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Jay Allen, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Austin Montgomery, Eva Ullmann, Rowan Grace

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 13, the three-way knockouts began. Team Camila’s Morgan Myles defeated Chello and Orlando Mendez. Team Gwen’s Kique defeated Destiny Leigh and Rowan Grace (but Blake stole Rowan). Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola defeated Peyton Aldridge and Valarie Harding. Team Blake’s bodie defeated The Dryes and Kevin Hawkins (but Gwen stole Kevin). Let’s get to more knockouts!

8:01 p.m. – Tonight Team Legend took the rehearsal stage first featuring Ian Harrison, Morgan Taylor and Omar Jose Cardona. Ian kicked it off with his take on “Cough Syrup,” a song from his childhood that reminded him of his passion to be a musician. John likes that he knows who he is as an artist and that there isn’t anyone else like him in the competition. John’s advice was for Ian to “lean into being a rockstar” in his look and performance style. Morgan worked through “I Got You (I Feel Good)” with a slight adjustment to the song to make it her own. John thought it was a bold choice and her sultry version works well with her voice. Omar’s choice was “Radioactive,” a song that represents where he sees himself and his career at the present, but also is a tribute to his brother. John said he hit the notes well, but he needs to work on connecting to the band in order to blend his voice into the music better.

8:21 p.m. – After their performances, Blake said Morgan gave her best performance and it felt like a discovery. He also thought Ian stepped out in a new way, but was most impressed by Omar’s big vocal. Camila liked that Morgan got lost in her performance (in a good way) and said Omar knows how to “tame the dragon” of his voice. Gwen complimented Ian’s tone and voice, but acknowledged that Omar’s talent makes her want to see what else he can do. John cautioned Ian that he’s still missing the physical performance and told Morgan she opened people’s eyes to how amazing she can be. John told Omar that he built a journey in the short time of his performance and so it was Omar that John declared the winner. John also said that Omar is one of the best singers they’ve ever seen on the show.

8:24 p.m. – Camila coached Eric Who through a winning performance of “Ex’s & Oh’s” that had her labeling him as one of the best entertainers of the season. Eric knocked out Jaeden Luke and Reina Ley in performances we did not get to see.

8:30 p.m. – The knockouts continued with Blake’s matchup of Kate Kalvach, Jay Allen and Bryce Leatherwood. Blake called it an interesting group because he has hardcore country (Bryce), pop (Kate) and his stolen artist (Jay). Jay chose to sing “Pray for You” in dedication to his future wife that he’s marrying in a few weeks. Blake warned him that he’s performing the song so intensely that the joy of the lyric isn’t registering. Bryce worked on “Colder Weather,” which Blake acknowledged is not an easy song to sing. Blake worked with Bryce through pitch issues, but otherwise was impressed with how far he was reaching with the song. Kate went with “Anyone” because she wants to stress being in the pop genre and it presents a challenge for her vocally. Blake advised her to change out of a falsetto part and stick to her full voice in order to have a bigger impact.

8:48 p.m. – Camila started off critiques by telling Kate that she has one of her favorite voices in the competition. She liked the adaptations she made to the male vocalist song and appreciated all the feeling she put into it. She also heard the cracks in Jay’s performance, but appreciated Bryce’s authenticity. Gwen really liked Jay’s performance and was blown away by Kate, so she would choose her as the winner. John called Bryce’s voice warm and inviting and liked it despite the pitch issues. He called Kate a revelation though and stressed to Blake that he should choose her. Blake said that Bryce is easily likable, but he and Jay both had pitch issues that they could correct if given another try. Blake decided that he was going to “roll the dice” by choosing Bryce as his winner.

8:57 p.m. – When it came to Kate, both Camila and John were on board to steal her. John said she was incredible and wants her to know that she deserves to be in the lives. Camila told Kate that her voice is the kind that could bring her to tears and she wants to help produce something that powerful with her. Kate told them they’d both make amazing coaches, but she joined Team Camila because of how badly Camila has been wanting to bring her to her team since the blinds.