‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 15 recap: ‘The Knockouts Part 3’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The all-new three-way knockouts continue as coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend group three of their artists to perform individually against each other. The winner will move on to the live playoffs and each coach has only one steal available.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 15 to find out what happened Monday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 22

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Emma Brooke, The Marilynds

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, Kique, Cara Brindisi, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach, Steven McMorran

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Austin Montgomery, Eva Ullmann, Rowan Grace

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 14, the three-way knockouts began. Team Camila’s Eric Who defeated Jaeden Luke and Reina Ley. Team Gwen sat out. Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona defeated Ian Harrison and Morgan Taylor. Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood defeated Jay Allen and Kate Kalvach (but Camila stole Kate). Let’s get to more knockouts!

8:02 p.m. – The night began with Gwen’s three-way match-up of Kayla Von Der Heide, Cara Brindisi and Justin Aaron. Cara started rehearsal with “Love Me Like a Man” with the goal of showing off her belting power. Gwen liked that she chose something different from what we’ve seen from her already, but wanted to see Cara take it to the next level by making it her own. Justin went with “Can We Talk” for this round in the hopes that it would show a different side of the music he wants to make. Gwen pushed him to be more free with the song by helping him find his “alter ego.” Kayla’s choice was “Losing My Religion” as a representation of the resilience she feels is necessary to be an artist. Gwen asked her to stick to the original melody as much as possible, but finding the moments her gut tells her have to be performed differently.

8:17 p.m. – Camila told Gwen’s trio that they’re inspiring–noting to Kayla that she’s excited to hear her own music, to Justin that he performed like a superstar, and to Cara that she seemed empowered on stage. Blake thought they all mastered their own lane, but gave his “vote” to Justin as the winner. John complimented Cara’s vibrato, Justin’s swagger, and then told Kayla she was “flawless.” Gwen had a tough time making a decision between the three because she said Cara channeled the emotion through her eyes, Justin came into his own on stage compared to rehearsal, and Kayla made a well-known song her own. Ultimately, she decided that the artist remaining on her team would be Justin.

8:25 p.m. – The next set of artists to rehearse was Blake’s youngest ones Austin Montgomery, Eva Ullmann, and Brayden Lape. Austin kicked off the session with his turn at “You Look So Good in Love” in honor of his supportive grandmother. Blake told him to work on his quivery vibrato that suggests he’s rushing through the lines of the song. Eva worked on “Dangerous Woman” to show off her range and desire to be in the R&B/pop lane. Blake said she was too nervous and so it made her pitchy on the high and low end at times. Brayden closed out rehearsals with “Mercy” which told Blake that he has a lot of confidence because he’ll have to embrace the emotion of the song.

8:40 p.m. – Camila loved Brayden’s tone for its “emotional innocence,” but thinks Austin stole the show with his old soul. Gwen liked that Eva looked like she was having fun, but Brayden’s understated approach felt so natural. John liked the quiver in Austin’s voice and thinks Eva made a daring choice with her song. Blake thought they all took risks with their big song choices, but his decision came down to Brayden’s tone and how much growth he’s already shown round by round.

8:47 p.m. – Team Legend’s first rehearsal of the night featured Kim Cruse, Emma Brooke, and The Marilynds. The Marilynds chose “Chasing Cars” because it tells their story of various struggles. John liked the harmonies, but cautioned them on the soft notes because they weren’t hitting like they should. Emma went with “I Hope” for its theme of overcoming challenges and the intent of proving that she can sing contemporary music. John’s key note for her was to communicate the emotion of the song and loosen up. Kim’s song choice was “I Can’t Stand the Rain” because she can show that she’s more than just a smooth jazzy singer. John wanted to rework the song into something more bluesy though because it would feature her voice better.

9:03 p.m. – Blake thought The Marilynds sounded better than ever and Emma is always good and unwavering. Camila called Kim “a dragon up there” and was starstruck by her and thought Emma had a great song choice. Gwen liked that The Marilynds did an artistic version of the song and that Kim knows how to pick the right moments to shine. John liked that Emma was able to portray the spirit of the song really well, told Kim she has so many gifts as a singer and can make a song her own, and thinks The Marilynds had magical harmonies. John thought they all delivered their personal best performances, but his choice as the winner was Kim.

9:10 p.m. – Team Camila’s match-up included Devix, Andrew Igbokidi and Steven McMorran. Andrew went with “Everybody Hurts” despite the pop rock genre not necessarily being his lane. He emotionally connects to the song, which Camila told him is not his struggle in music and told him to get out of his head. Steven sang “It Will Rain” as an ode to his wife and Camila thought it could be a great, big vocal moment for him. Devix’s song choice was “Yellow” because of nostalgia and Camila liked how intentional he was in choosing it. Camila’s advice was to build the bridge between the instrumental of the song and his body language on stage instead of combatting it.

9:27 p.m. – Gwen told Andrew that he has a beautiful tone and Steven that he made a great choice to show who he is as a person. John likes that Andrew is unpredictable as an artist and Devix has one of the coolest tones this season. Camila’s final decision came down to Andrew not performing at his best, Devix coming out of his shell, and Steven showing more of his personality as an artist. With those thoughts in mind, Camila selected Devix as her winner to go to the lives.

9:34 p.m. – For the last knockout, Gwen pit Daysia, Sasha Hurtado and Alyssa Witrado against each other. Sasha chose “Make It Rain” for her song because it provided her a moment to show she deserves to stay. Gwen gave her the “less is more” advice and stressed that her runs should come from emotion not just her skill. Daysia’s song was “Get Here” to represent her range and tone. Gwen wanted her to watch out for her confidence failing her when she reaches for the bigger notes. Alyssa went with “Don’t Stop Me Now” so that she could “have her Freddie Mercury moment” on stage. Gwen asked Alyssa to get a little more punk with the song because that’s the intent and it will give the performance an edge.

9:55 p.m. – John liked Alyssa’s look, energy and the choices she made in her performance, called Daysia an old soul with her references and talent, and said Sasha’s vocal was a tour de force and so she was his favorite. Blake also thought Sasha won the round and couldn’t believe Camila ever let her go. Camila said it’s fun watching Alyssa because of her energy and star power and thinks Daysia sends you back in time with her talent. Gwen called Alyssa incredible overall, said Daysia is great when she hits tone right, and thinks Sasha gave a perfect performance. Gwen got first crack at her choice, selecting Alyssa as the winner to remain on her team. Because it was the final knockout, John also had to use his steal to pull an artist over to his team and she chose Sasha.