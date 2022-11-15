‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 16 recap: Top 16 perform live for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the Top 16 artists perform live for the first time in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. More importantly, they hope to capture America’s heart for their chance at a spot in the Top 13.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 16 to find out what happened Monday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” The knockouts round concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13.