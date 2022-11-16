‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 17 recap: Which 3 artists are sent home after America’s vote is revealed? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” two artists from each team are revealed as safe based on America’s vote after Monday’s live playoffs. Next, coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend select one more artist to move forward. The remaining four artists, one from each team, compete in the wildcard instant save and one moves on to the top 13.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 17 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” The top 16 artists sang live on Monday for audience votes. Tonight only 13 will move on. Who is named safe by America? And who survives with the wildcard instant save? Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. – Carson got right to the first set of results by brining Team Blake to the stage. The two artists that America saved with their votes were bodie and Brayden Lape. Blake was left with the decision to save a third artist and he based it on “who’s gone through already,” choosing Rowan Grace.

8:08 p.m. – Taking an early break from the tough decisions, we were treated to a performance from Charlie Puth of his new mid-tempo piano ballads “That’s Hilarious” and “Left and Right.”

8:13 p.m. – Next, Team Legend took the stage for the announcement of their results. The top two vote-getters on the team were Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona. John had the opportunity to send a third artist to the Top 13 and he chose Kim Cruse.

8:20 p.m. – Team Gwen was next up for their set of results. The overnight audience vote gave safety to Kique and Justin Aaron. Between her last two members, Gwen made the decision to save Alyssa Witrado.

8:25 p.m. – Last to learn the results of America’s vote was Team Camila. Based on their first live performances, America voted both Morgan Myles and Devix through to the Top 13. Camila’s decision came down to the artist she sees as the whole package, Eric Who.

8:32 p.m. – To determine who will earn the final spot in the Top 13, each of the vulnerable four performed once more. Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake sang “Let Me Down Easy” with Blake defending his ability to always deliver a solid performance. He also mentioned not feeling too stressed about Bryce being in the situation, trusting that America will save him.

8:36 p.m. – Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado sang “Elastic Heart.” John thought the song choice about resilience was a great decision. He said she always rises to the occasion and is confident and mature.

8:44 p.m. – Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkins went with “Redbone” for the save and earned a standing ovation from all the coaches. Gwen stated the obvious that the “room is exploding,” calling the performance incredible because he showed off every side of his voice.