‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 18 recap: ‘Live Top 13 Performances’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top 13 artists perform songs that include special dedications in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 10.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 18 to find out what happened Monday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” Last week three artists were eliminated during Tuesday’s live results episode. Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood survived the wildcard instant save, sending home Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend), Kevin Hawkins (Team Gwen) and Kate Kalvach (Team Camila). Tonight the top 13 perform live for America’s vote — with the top 10 being revealed on Tuesday, November 22.

8:01 p.m. – For tonight’s slate of music, the artists all chose songs that changed who they are with a brief explanation of why. The night kicked off with Team Gwen’s Kique and his song choice “Superstition,” a song that his high school band teacher introduced to him at the very start of his music journey. Camila agreed that the song was a “tall order,” but Kique made it his own and he showed that he continues to grow into his voice with every performance. Gwen admitted to being nervous about the song, but thought he did an amazing job by keeping to the original with slight variations to make it his own.

8:09 p.m. – Returning after receiving the Instant Save last week, Bryce Leatherwood chose “Amarillo by Morning” because it’s a song that he’s always had in his set list while performing on the road at bars. John thought the performance sounded “so perfect and so natural.” He said he was in his comfort zone and sounded like a pro. Blake was proud of Bryce’s take on the classic song and thinks it was solid enough to “fix the problem” of him being in the bottom last week.

8:19 p.m. – Up next was Devix from Team Camila with “R U Mine?” which is a song that helped develop him into the indie rock artist that he is today. Gwen called his voice “ridiculous and perfect for alternative” and that from this performance to last week, he’s grown so much. John agreed that it was the right song to show who he is as a vocalist and noted the rasp as especially good this week. Camila told him he “went superstar on this one” and that there’s a reason that Gwen and John stood up for his performance.

8:30 p.m. – Team Blake was up again with Rowan Grace‘s version of “The Winner Takes It All,” her first memory of ever performing music at a very young age. John told her he loves the softer part of her voice because she’s able to do cool things with the subtle part of her voice. Blake said it’s evident in her performance that she’s been doing it from a young age and added that she has a unique sound that works well with her depth of knowledge of old, classic songs.

8:41 p.m. – Team Legend started their night with Omar Jose Cardona‘s take on “In the Name of Love,” a song that turned his life around and taught him how to ask for help during a dark time in his life. Camila said her favorite part of the performance was the rawness of emotion in his face and that this was the week he showed the humanity of his talent without the perfection. John called his voice “otherworldly” and agreed with Camila that Omar showed his heart and “unlocked another level” to himself as an artist.

8:47 p.m. – Alyssa Witrado took the stage next for Team Gwen with “Dreaming of You,” the iconic Selena song that she’s dedicating to her grandfather and represents how she learned to bring emotion into a performance. Camila said her favorite part of Alyssa as an artist is her energy and how contagious it is, but thinks there’s more for her to learn as a vocalist. Gwen agreed, saying that her spirit has gotten her this far and her voice sounded beautiful tonight.