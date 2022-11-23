‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 19 recap: 3 artists eliminated as Top 10 are revealed [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top 9 artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save for the last spot the top 10. Coaches Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello perform with their teams for the first time while Gwen Stefani and John Legend look on.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 19 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse

TEAM GWEN: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” The top 13 artists sang live on Monday for audience votes. Tonight only 10 will move on. Who is named safe by America? And who survives with the instant save? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Team Blake opens the show with a group performance of “Southern Nights.” Next, Carson calls all 13 artists to the stage for the first results of the evening. Advancing to the top 10 are Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) and Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend).

8:16 p.m. — Results continue after a brief commercial break. The next three artists declared safe are bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila) and Rowan Grace (Team Blake).

8:30 p.m. — Team Camila gives us a group performance next, singing “Happy Together.” Next, the remaining artists walk up on stage to learn the final results. The next three artists who are safe are Kim Cruse (Team Legend), Brayden Lape (Team Blake) and Parijita Bastola (Team Legend). That means the bottom four competing for the instant save are Team Camila’s Devix and Eric Who as well as Team Gwen’s Kique and Alyssa Witrado.

8:40 p.m. — Eric is performing first singing “The Climb.” It’s a good song choice, but uninspiring vocals. Camila “felt his heart” and she’s fallen in love with his personality. Next is Alyssa singing “Ocean Eyes.” It’s a quiet performance that Gwen clearly enjoys, but I don’t know if it screams “Save me!”

8:52 p.m. — Next singing “When We Were Young” is Devix. I like the pop/rock vibe he brings to the show and he’s given the night a boost of energy. Up last is Kique singing “Earned It.” He’s giving it all the soul he can muster and the coaches are on their feet! Now it’s all up to America to decide if they want to see more of Eric, Alyssa, Devix or Kique.

9:00 p.m. — The last artist joining Season 22’s top 10 is…Kique from Team Gwen! That means Eric Who (Team Camila), Devix (Team Camila) and Alyssa Witrado (Team Gwen) have been eliminated. This concludes tonight’s live results episode.