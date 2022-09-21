‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 2 recap: Did Blake Shelton finally convince an artist to join his team? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 22’s premiere week continued on September 20 with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all continuing to build their teams during the blind auditions. Since only Camila used her block during Monday’s episode, that meant everyone else had the power in their pocket to block a rival coach from acquiring an artist for their teams. That may come in most handy for Blake. The eight-time winner’s resume certainly hasn’t helped him so far this season. In the two-hour season premiere Blake failed to secure a single artist on his team. Will his luck change tonight?

Season 22, Episode 2 to find out what happened Tuesday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Emma Brooke, David Andrew

TEAM GWEN: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez

TEAM BLAKE:

8:01 p.m. – Tonight we picked up right where we left off, waiting for Kate Kalvach to make a decision about whether she’d join Team Camila, Team Gwen or Team Blake. In the end, Kate gave Blake his first win by choosing to join the team of the coach she shares a hometown with.

8:03 p.m. – 13-year-old Reina Ley is a mariachi singer from Arizona that performed on the biggest stage of her life and in heels for the first time with her audition of “Cielito Lindo.” Camila did not hesitate to turn her chair once the traditional song began, followed closely by an enthralled Gwen who got up and danced to it with her. Camila loved that Reina came out with that song with pride for her culture, suggesting that she do a mariachi version of something like a Billie Eilish song. Reina told Gwen that she also sings country, but then named Camila as her personal idol. It was no surprise then that Reina went with Camila, becoming the third artist to join the team.

8:13 p.m. – Georgian Bryce Leatherwood learned to love country music while riding around on a tractor with his grandfather. He took the risk of singing Blake’s version of the song “Goodbye Time,” but it paid off with a first turn from Blake and subsequent ones from Gwen and John. Blake noted that Bryce hit the two toughest notes of the song and so after that he didn’t wait to hit his buzzer. Gwen said she likes that he brings personality and is already a character, something she thinks is important in building an artist. John’s big pitch was anti-Blake, something Blake didn’t hesitate to point out, and that may or may not have encouraged Bryce to join Team Blake, as expected.

8:25 p.m. – Cruise ship singer Koko was up next to prove that her love for and ability to sing all genres of music runs deep. Tonight she chose “About Damn Time” because the lyrics describe exactly where she feels she’s at in life. Though the coaches seemed impressed with some of the notes she hit, Koko finished up without a single chair turn. Blake said there were great moments, but some things that “didn’t land.” Camila noticed that she changed the rhythm of the song, but it still felt like a Lizzo song and she should have picked a different song.

8:36 p.m. – Growing up with divorced parents caused Alyssa Witrado to turn to music as a cure for her loneliness as a kid. She decided to do the No Doubt song “Don’t Speak” in honor of the influence her dad has had on her music career. Gwen was beyond excited by the song choice, but somehow Camila out-fangirled her by buzzing in quicker for Alyssa and getting up to dance on her chair. Camila liked Alyssa’s performance style and ability to make it her own despite Gwen being right in front of her. Gwen called it “surreal” and said it’s a hard song to cover and still it sounded “so good.” She wants to help Alyssa manage the wild energy she notices in her and called her the “ideal dream girl” for her to work with on the show. Gwen’s pitch couldn’t be topped and so Alyssa chose to join her team.

8:45 p.m. – For 28-year-old Devix, the chance to audition in front of “four titans of the industry” is unbelievable for him after 10 years of his own music career. His take on “Heat Waves” had the coaches bobbing their heads to the beat, but it took most of the song to convince John and then Camila and Gwen to turn their chairs. Camila liked his pop sensibility because he can choose any song and blend it in to a pop melody, bonding with Devix over the UK band Daughter. Gwen explained he has a rich voice that would be fun to play with as a coach. John said he heard “the magic” in his voice and wants to help it be heard by everybody. He likened his voice to Gwen’s as “distinct and commercial.” Camila was thrilled when Devix chose to join her team, excited to have someone like him on her team.

8:56 p.m. – Empowered by his friends, guitarist Chello calls his “Voice” audition his first big one and says he’s in need of someone like a coach who will tell him what direction to go in. John was drawn in to his rendition of “Just the Two of Us,” jumping in first just ahead of Camila. Camila argued that he made the song “so cool” with just his tone and no riffs or runs. John said it seemed like he had so much joy on stage and that he just wants to bring joy with his music. With strong arguments from both, Chello had a tough choice to make but he decided to go with Camila!

9:07 p.m. – Gwen was first to buzz in for Kevin Hawkins, successfully blocking John so that Camila and Blake would wind up as her only competition in the four chair turn. Blake said his rendition of “Isn’t She Lovely” was “really cool” and used the Texas-Oklahoma bond as the core of his pitch. John was dismayed that he wouldn’t have a chance at a pianist singing Stevie Wonder. Camila could tell that Kevin is an entertainer and wants to help him see out his own vision of who he wants to be as an artist. While Blake’s begged for him to “shock people,” Kevin did just that and joined his team!

9:18 p.m. – Sadie Bass grew up with stage fright despite loving singing and songwriting her whole life. The song “Stupid Boy” offered her a chance to feel powerful on the big stage of the blind audition. After egging each other on for most of the performance, Blake and Gwen finally went head-to-head on bringing Sadie to their team. Blake applauded her for overcoming her fright on one of the biggest stages imaginable because she didn’t let it stop her from opening up. Gwen offered herself up as a “mirror” to herself, promising to build her up even if it’s in the lane of country that Gwen is even still learning. Sadie decided to go against the grain and chose to be a member of Team Gwen.

9:29 p.m. – SHEj arrived at her stage name based on a childhood nickname that was a play off of her brother’s name. She auditioned with “I Like It,” but failed to get any of the coaches to turn their chair. John noted her “remarkable range,” but she needs to fix control and execution issues that Gwen referred to as “wildness.”

9:37 p.m. – The next artist was 15-year-old Brayden Lape who has only ever played five or so gigs before. His take on “This Town” wasn’t a song Blake knew, but Camila convinced him to turn because of the country-pop leanings of his voice. Though she didn’t turn for him, Gwen referred to herself as one of Brayden’s “coach parents” because she was automatically on Blake’s team. Camila thought he sounds like he can be on the radio already.

9:48 p.m. – The last audition of the night was from Peyton Aldridge who promised to “bring the house down.” A few lines of “Can’t You See” is all it took for John to become the first coach to turn, but Blake delayed because he was scared John blocked him. Sure enough, John did block Blake and so it became a competition between just him and Gwen to win over Peyton. John said he was captivated by the soul and beauty of his voice, feeling “America flowing through it.” John got on stage with Peyton to help him sing John’s song “All of Me,” but Gwen offered that they could even duet on “Hollaback Girl.” Gwen said that Peyton is interesting because he already knows who he is as a musician and so the task will be finding a way to show his heart. Even with Blake supporting Gwen’s efforts, Peyton went with Team Legend.