‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 20 recap: ‘Live Top 10 Performances’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” it’s fan week as the top 10 artists perform songs selected by the fans in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 8.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 20 to find out what happened Monday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse

TEAM GWEN: Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice‘!” The top 10 were revealed and three contestants were eliminated after America’s vote. Kique (Team Gwen) won the instant save and Devix (Team Camilla), Eric Who (Team Camilla) and Alyssa Witrado (Team Gwen) were sent home. Tonight the top 10 will sing for America’s vote before two more are sent packing on Tuesday’s live elimination episode. Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. – Starting the night off was Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola and her rendition of “Scars to Your Beautiful.” Parijita said she was intimidated by the upbeat nature of the song choice because it’s not really her thing, but recognized that it was an opportunity for her to show a different side of her artistry. Blake called it a “masterclass” in expressing passion and joy and said her execution was perfect. Camila said there’s a soulful presence to her voice and that she felt that performance deeply from her. Gwen thought the song was the perfect fit for what she could produce on her own record and John agreed that it represented what she’s been to the show.

8:14 p.m. – The first Team Blake artist to perform was Rowan Grace with “i love you.” Blake liked the choice because it is stripped down and Rowan appreciated that it’s a heartfelt song that she can connect to. Camila loved Rowan’s tone of voice on the song, but considered it challenging because of how exposed her voice is. Gwen thought it was gorgeous and impressive for her age and John agreed that it was challenging, but she “nailed it.” Blake said that she met the challenge and everything she showed with her voice is what makes her uniquely her.