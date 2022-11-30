‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 21 recap: Who went home in ‘Live Top 10 Eliminations’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top 7 artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom three compete in the instant save. Coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend each perform with their teams for the first time while Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello look on.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 22, Episode 20 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse

TEAM GWEN: Kique, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice‘!” The top 10 performed songs selected by their fans in hopes of reaching the top 8. Who will be eliminated? And who will move one step closer to winning the Season 22 trophy? Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. – John Legend opened the show with a performance of “The Weight” alongside Parijita, Kim and Omar.

8:06 p.m. – Carson brought out the top 10 artists to deliver the first set of results for the night. He announced that both bodie and Morgan Myles are safe and moving on to the top 8.

8:11 p.m. – Next Carson revealed that Omar Jose Cardona and Justin Aaron are also safe and will sing in next week’s semi-finals.