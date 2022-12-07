‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 23 recap: Who went home in ‘Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top four artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save. Which five will sing in next week’s live finale? And will coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all be represented?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 23 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse

TEAM GWEN: Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice‘!” The top eight artists performed individual songs and Whitney Houston duets, hoping to win over America. Which three artists will be eliminated tonight? And who will sing for the Season 22 championship? Let’s find out!

8:01 p.m. – Before we got to any of the big results, coach Blake took the stage to perform his new single “Nobody.”

8:05 p.m. – The first artist to make it into the finale was Bryce Leatherwood.

8:08 p.m. – John also got up on stage for a performance of his piano ballad “Nervous.”

8:15 p.m. – The next two artists to make it into the finale were Morgan Myles and bodie.

8:22 p.m. – With one more finalist to find out, we instead turned our sights back to the stage for a special performance of “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce.

8:27 p.m. – The final artist to make it into the finale based on the overnight vote was Brayden Lape, meaning all three of Team Blake’s artists advanced.

8:33 p.m. – First up to sing for the fifth spot in the finale was Parijita Bastola with “Make You Feel My Love.” John called it “gorgeous” and said that even in the face of overwhelming pressure she was still able to sing with poise and grace.

8:36 p.m. – Kim Cruse sang next, taking on the big vocal of “All By Myself.” John told her that she “did it again,” fighting for her spot in the competition. He called her powerful and one of the best singers he’s been around in his life.

8:44 p.m. – Singing “Made a Way” was Justin Aaron for his chance to earn the save. Gwen said it was apparent that Justin was deeply connected to the song and that it was a powerful performance. She also said it’s been a joy to watch his growth throughout the competition.

8:47 p.m. – The final performance was from Omar Jose Cardona with “You and I.” By the end of his performance he had all four coaches standing and cheering for him. Chuckling, John said he’s “stunned” that Omar is in the position of having to sing for the save, but he’s shown every week that he has an incredible voice and that if voting is for people with “the voice” then he should get their votes.