‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 24 recap: The top 5 perform for America’s vote in ‘Live Finale, Part 1’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top 5 artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Whoever earns the most votes across America will be named the Season 22 champion.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 24 to find out what happened Monday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona

TEAM GWEN: 😩

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice‘!” The top eight artists were cut down to five before tonight’s live finale. The elimination of Justin Aaron, Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse brought Team Legend down to a single finalist and left Team Gwen completely unrepresented. Now the top 5 perform for “The Voice” trophy and the $100,000 prize. Let’s go!

8:02 p.m. – Carson informed us that the format for the finale would be two performances from each artist: one that is a thank you to the people and places that mean the most to them and one that is uptempo and showcases what kind of artist they want to be. bodie kicked off the night with “Late Night Talking” for his uptempo pick. Blake liked the pick because it’s a fun, contemporary song that is a change-up from what bodie has done in past weeks. Camila respects that bodie approaches his music with a producer’s brain and Gwen called out the big note he held tonight as a surprise that reminds them how much he’s capable of. John said bodie has a vision of what he wants to be as an artist and he finds it compelling. Blake said that he’s natural at everything he does and called him an “incredible freaking vocalist.”

8:11 p.m. – As a special finale treat, the four coaches took the stage for a holiday themed performance of “The Christmas Song.”

8:15 p.m. – For her first performance of the night, Morgan Myles went with “Total Eclipse of the Heart” because of the similarities to Bonnie Tyler’s voice as well as how big it is, making it perfect for finale night. Gwen called the song choice perfect for explaining who she is an artist and thinks it fit her voice well. John mentioned “the crackle” in Morgan’s voice that he loves and Camila said that the performance made her want to cry.

8:33 p.m. – Brayden Lape dedicated “Humble and Kind” to his hometown in Michigan, telling everyone back home that he’s lucky to have grown up there. Gwen told Brayden that she always believed in a special quality that he has. Blake countered that he’s not surprised to see Brayden in the finale, pointing out that he’s followed his heart and he’s been genuine and talented throughout the competition.