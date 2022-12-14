‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 25 recap: Who was crowned the winner in ‘Live Finale, Part 2’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The top five contestants sang their hearts out for America’s final vote on Monday’s “Live Finale, Part 1” episode of “The Voice.” Tonight, host Carson Daly reveals who has been chosen as the winner. The star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and last season’s champs Girl Named Tom.

Coach Blake Shelton hopes bodie, Brayden Lape or Bryce Leatherwood will bring him a record-extending ninth championship. Rookie coach Camila Cabello hopes to win on her first attempt with Morgan Myles, while John Legend has a shot at his second victory with Omar Jose Cardona. Gwen Stefani failed to coach any artist to the finals this season.

SEE 30% of ‘The Voice’ fans say bodie (Team Blake Shelton) deserves to win season 22 [POLL RESULTS]

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 25 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona

TEAM GWEN: 😩

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles

TEAM BLAKE: bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice‘!” The top five artists performed a ballad and an up-tempo song for America’s vote. Tonight, “The Voice” trophy and a $100,000 prize will be handed out. Let’s go!