‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 3 recap: Did Blake Shelton use his block? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all continuing to build their teams.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 22, Episode 3 to find out what happened Monday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Peyton Alredge, David Andrew, Emma Brooke

TEAM GWEN: Jay Allen, Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Devix, Reina Ley

TEAM BLAKE: Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 2, Blake recovered from being totally goose-egged in the season premiere and lured four artists over to his team. He now has just as many singers and Gwen and John. Camila leads with five artists so far, but Blake has one advantage! He is the only coach who has yet to push his “Block” button. Will he use it tonight? Time to find out!

8:02 p.m. – The first audition of the night was from Andrew Igbokidi, a 22 year old first generation Nigerian-American from Arkansas. Andrew felt like his performance of “when the party’s over” was a turning point in his career between following music or furthering his medical career. Recognizing the song and loving his voice after a single phrase, Gwen, Blake and Camila all hit their buttons. John chimed in shortly after to make it a full four chair turn. Gwen was blown away by Andrew’s voice, saying that he has a mixture of styles that he made emotional. John was “intrigued” by his choices and connected with him on the recent collabs he’s done with West African artists. Camila applauded his choice of song, his tone and promised to help him polish up his performance quality. Blake said that Andrew would have a unique place on his team, but Andrew decided to go with new coach Camila!

8:13 p.m. – Next up was Cara Brindisi who helped her grandfather through Alzheimer’s by singing to him and then building a career in hospice. Cara hoped to get a chair turn from Blake with her audition of “All Too Well,” but she wound up with a marital battle on her hands when both Gwen and Blake turned for her. Camila fought for Cara to pick Blake because of how drawn to storytelling she is and Blake said he likes the country twang that’s in her voice. Gwen said she’s a fan of Cara’s singer-songwriter lane and would love to work with her. Despite her original intention, Cara shocked even herself by joining Team Gwen!

8:24 p.m. – Pharmacist Billy Craver from Florida was another artist that Blake could contend for, auditioning with “She Got the Best of Me.” Unfortunately, Blake and none of the other coaches turned their chairs for Billy. Blake explained that his tone and pitch are good, but he couldn’t get over his diction. Gwen complimented his vibrato, but his accuracy didn’t hit the mark.

8:30 p.m. – Valarie Harding‘s family says that she never stops singing, even as they work as a sound/event setup company together. With music in her blood and consuming her life, it was no surprise that Valarie’s audition of “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” was of a caliber that John and Gwen wanted to bring to their teams. Gwen told Valarie that her timing is “lazy in a good way” and that her nature comes through in her performance. John liked her vibrato and said she managed to make a classic song feel fresh with her unexpected runs and riffs. For Valarie, this was an easy decision to become a member of Team Legend.

8:40 p.m. – The second Floridian to audition tonight was horseback rider Julia Aslanli with her version of “Let’s Stay Together.” Gwen liked Julia’s voice instantly, turning her chair almost immediately. By the end, Gwen was the only chair to turn and so Julia was adopted on to Gwen’s team automatically. Camila said she didn’t turn because the song choice wasn’t exciting, but Gwen already thought Julia was her favorite singer of the season.

8:50 p.m. – Married couple Katelyn and Derek from Nashville make up the country duo The Dryes. Blake was all in for them once Katelyn’s voice joined Derek’s on “Islands in the Stream,” but Gwen was not going to let him get them easily. Blake’s pitch consisted of a couple dad jokes, but he later said that he liked them based on Derek’s voice alone because of how classically country they are. Gwen earned compliments from The Dryes, and volleyed some back by calling them cute and saying that she can help them straddle genres. While qualifying that they do love Gwen, The Dryes joined Team Blake without a second thought.

9:03 p.m. – The second hour of the episode began with 18-year-old Ava Lynn Thuresson‘s rock rendition of “… Baby One More Time.” Camila held back from hitting her button for a while, but eventually she joined in on the fun with John who had hit his much earlier in the song. Camila said that she’s looking for artists that do covers a new way and was drawn in by the grungey vibe of her interpretation. John said he heard “the rock star” and shred in her voice and appreciated how self-assured and poised she was in her performance. Overwhelmed by the coaches’ excitement for her, Ava Lynn was nervous to make her choice but eventually settled on Team Camila as the one for her.

9:16 p.m. – The next artist was videographer Madison Hughes, also from Florida, who wasn’t sure of singing despite learning guitar from a young age. She auditioned with “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” earning the support of chair turns from Blake, Gwen and Camila. Once again Camila discussed the “juxtaposition” of genres in Madison’s country approach to a rock song. She was also excited by Madison performing on stage for the first time on the show, hoping to bond over her experience on “The X Factor.” Blake was surprised that Madison has ventured so far outside of country musically because he says “country is what comes out of your mouth.” Gwen liked that she’s a “melting pot,” saying that her career has been similar in a genre-hopping way. Madison heard what Blake was selling and kicked the melting pot to the curb by joining his team.

9:27 p.m. – Sasha Hurtado fascinated John and Camila quickly into her audition of “River,” but Blake and Gwen stayed out of this fight. Sasha told them that she sings at gigs right now, focusing on pop music with the hope of building a career in that genre. John was impressed and flexed his recent venture into Spanish language songs. Camila said that she sees similarities to herself in Sasha and for that reason could help see where her journey could go from here. Once again Camila beat out John in a head-to-head with Sasha choosing to join her team.

9:40 p.m. – Because he grew up in such a large family, Dominic Patrick said that every event was like being at a concert. With this take on “U Got It Bad,” Dominic failed to catch the ear of any of the coaches. Camila said he’s gifted, but she didn’t turn because she wanted more texture from his voice. John agreed with Gwen that he sings with bigness, but the song wasn’t grand enough to show off his vocal ability.

9:50 p.m. – The final audition of the night came from Morgan Taylor on the big ballad “Cuz I Love You.” Blake shocked Gwen by turning almost instantly, but then it turned into a four chair turn when she, John and finally Camila all hit their buttons. Blake had high hopes when he heard she lives in Nashville, but then Morgan admitted to not wanting to be a country singer necessarily. Instead, Morgan wanted to do soulful pop, triggering Camila to note how big of a feat it was to attempt a Lizzo song. She gave her some tips on supporting notes she didn’t make and said she can help her execute those. Gwen said Morgan is born to sing and she wants to help her bring out her personality and power in her stage performance. John said she has a powerful soprano voice and encouraged her to change songs to play to her strengths. Blake argued that he knows the landscape of the show better than the other coaches and said he knew her voice mattered the moment she opened her mouth. This time John finally beat out Camila, as well as the other judges, to get one of the most coveted artists of the season!