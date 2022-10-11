‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 7 recap: Blind auditions conclude and coaches prepare for battles [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 22’s blind auditions concluded on October 10 with Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all completing their teams. After six episodes, all of the coaches have used their block button as they work to recruit teams of 14 artists. How will things play out tonight?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 7 to find out what happened Monday, October 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Morgan Taylor, Peyton Alredge, David Andrew, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Emma Brooke, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Dia Malai

TEAM GWEN: Jay Allen, Ian Harrison, Tanner Howe, Kique, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Julia Aslanli, Destiny Leigh, Jillian Jordyn

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Devix, Zach Newbould, Reina Ley, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Grace Bello

TEAM BLAKE: Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Ansley Burns, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullmann, Hillary Torchiana, Benny Weag, Austin Montgomery

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 6, Camila won over the most sought after singer of the night — four-chair turn artist Grace Bello, a 21-year old from Lacey, Washington. Each of the coaches now has 11 artists each. What new talent will they discover tonight?

8:02 p.m. – Continuing with the blinds, the night kicked off with all four coaches going in for Kim Cruse‘s version of “Best Part.” Gwen called the performance “unbelievably pretty” and delivered her typical pitch of how she’s been through the process and wants to help Kim create her own journey. John said she sounds natural and was on board as soon as he heard her tone, saying it’s so good she deserves to be in the finale. Camila called out Kim’s “melodic ear” because of the choices she made in the melody. Blake pointed out that he’s won the show with different kinds of artists and that could be a reason why he’s the right coach for Kim.

8:09 p.m. – Despite an eager plea from Blake, Kim “came on home” and joined Team Legend.

8:11 p.m. – Following Kim’s four chair turn, Michael Bolton-endorsed songwriter Steven McMorran tried to achieve the same with “Never Enough.” This time though it was all Camila, giving Steven an auto-invite to her team. Gwen explained that the different parts of his voice didn’t flow for her and John noted his “elastic” range, saying that Camila can help him bring it all together. Camila thought, “This is weird, I’m gonna press my button” because of his song selection and the tone of his voice.

8:22 p.m. – Teenager Rowan Grace was up next with her rendition of “traitor.” John and Gwen were quickly interested, but Camila held off before hitting her button and Blake did not hit his at all. Gwen was most excited, finally finding the young female vocalist she says she was waiting for. She told Rowan that she controlled her emotion and kept it tender, a surprising feat for someone so young. John asked her about what interests her and said she has all the tools to be a great storyteller and connected with the audience really well. He added that he loves “coaching artists with so much artistry already in them.” Camila appealed to the young, singer-songwriter vibe she got from Rowan and said that she reminds her a lot of Olivia Rodrigo. In the end, Gwen’s wish came true with Rowan choosing to join her team!

8:34 p.m. – With the teams quickly filling up, Yelka was looking for a chair turn with her audition of “No Me Queda Más.” Unfortunately, none of the coaches hit their buttons for her. Camila said the reason she didn’t turn around is because there was “no twist” to what she presented, using Rosalía as an example of a Spanish-language artist that has been able to do that. John furthered that he heard pitch issues and she just needs to improve her execution.

8:45 p.m. – As a teacher, Constance Howard knows the value of motivation through coaching, but here was making her attempt to become the student with her own twist on “Peaches.” Camila hit her button almost instantly, but it wasn’t until Constance hit the whistle tones that John jumped on board, too. Camila told Constance she was careful about filling her last spot and said that she’s been waiting for someone like her with a distinctive, character voice. John noticed the Caribbean influence in her voice and so compared her to Rihanna, and said that it’s going to be fun to find many other songs she can transform. Constance said that even though she grew up listening to John, she wanted to become a member of Team Camila. With that, Camila’s team is full!

8:57 p.m. – Next up was Justin Aaron, a contemporary Christian and gospel singer from Kansas. He sang John’s inspirational song “Glory” in the hopes that he’d be impressed and turn his chair. Notorious for not turning for his own songs, John once again refrained, but luckily Gwen hit her button and so Justin got on the show as a member of Team Gwen. Blake said he didn’t turn because he wanted to see the battle between Gwen and John, but John explained that he tends to over-analyze when artists sing his songs and that’s probably the reason he didn’t turn. Gwen likes the way he “can manipulate” his voice and says she was mesmerized by that. Adding Justin, Gwen became the second coach with a full team!

9:08 p.m. – Now with only two coaches with spots available, August James had a slimmer chance at a chair turn than previous auditioners. To marry her rock voice with her youth, August sang the Miley Cyrus version of “Heart of Glass.” Without a button-hit from Blake or John, August was eliminated. Blake explained that it sounded like she was running out of breath and because of that she couldn’t hit the notes. Camila said it was hard to hear the tone of her voice because of the intensity and Gwen said it was cool, but not conducive to the singing competition format. John thought she chose a daring song, but they missed out on the nuances of her voice because of the song.

9:20 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Jaeden Luke followed with his version of “Make It with You,” a song that Gwen calls one of her favorites. At the urging of Camila, Blake hit his button and then John hit his a little later, setting the stage for one of our final battles. Based on their reactions, Camila and Gwen likely would have made Jaeden a four-chair turn, but couldn’t. John liked Jaeden’s vibe, calling it “transcendent,” and Camila lamented not being able to choose him while promising to use her steal in the upcoming rounds for him. Blake focused on Jaeden’s mullet, but asked that he honor him by becoming the last artist on his team. Convinced by “the finger,” Jaeden joined Team Blake, leaving John as the only coach with a spot left to fill.

9:31 p.m. – Nia Skyfer made her attempt to join Team Legend with Camila’s track “Bam Bam.” John asked Camila for advice before turning his chair, chiming in once Camila endorsed the song and “the fire” in her performance. Camila had to explain that her team was already full, otherwise she would have turned around. Gwen told Nia that “there’s singers and then there’s star energy,” saying that she has it. John expressed his excitement over her energy and charisma that cuts through on her voice. Nia was the final entry to a team and concluded the season 22 blinds!

9:38 p.m. – To celebrate the conclusion of the blinds, all four coaches joined forces on a special version of Camila’s song “Havana.”

9:45 p.m. – The start of the battles round brought back Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell for a session with Blake and his guest advisor Jimmie Allen. Blake wanted to touch on their “vintage” sound so he chose “Folsom Prison Blues” for them. Blake noted Tanner’s “natural grit,” saying he doesn’t have to work on adding it because it’s already there, and then asked Austin to focus on loosening up physically. Jimmie enjoyed Tanner’s “Southern rock vibe,” but was also excited by the yodel notes that Austin worked into the song.

9:54 p.m. – For their battle, the guys played back and forth within the song rather than separating it between them, including some ad libs volleyed during the other singer’s part. It made for an exciting and lively rendition of the song that they both excelled on. Camila called them both great performers even though she didn’t know the song and Gwen pointed out how hard it is do the “character style” singing that they both did. While Camila was unable to give either the edge, Gwen was able to say that she’s more curious about what Austin can do on the show. John countered by suggesting Tanner was better because it felt authentic to him. Blake said he could go either way and they’d both be right, but we’d have to wait until Tuesday night to hear his decision!