‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 8 recap: ‘Battle Rounds’ begin with Team Blake [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” Season 22’s blind auditions concluded on October 10 and now coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend pit singers against each other in this season’s battles. Which artists will advance one step closer to the $100,000 prize?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 8 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 22nd season. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 22: Battle advisors announced

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Morgan Taylor, Peyton Alredge, David Andrew, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Emma Brooke, SOLsong, Kara McKee, Lana Love, Dia Malai, Nia Skyfer

TEAM GWEN: Jay Allen, Ian Harrison, Tanner Howe, Kique, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Rowan Grace, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Julia Aslanli, Destiny Leigh, Jillian Jordyn, Justin Aaron

TEAM CAMILA: Morgan Myles, Andrew Igbokidi, Orlando Mendez, Chello, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Devix, Zach Newbould, Reina Ley, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Constance Howard, Eric Who, Grace Bello, Steven McMorran

TEAM BLAKE: Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Ansley Burns, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullmann, Hillary Torchiana, Benny Weag, Austin Montgomery, Jaeden Luke

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Episode 7, the blind auditions concluded and we saw Season 22’s first battle: Austin Montgomery vs. Tanner Fussell for Team Blake. The guys played back and forth within the song rather than separating it between them, including some ad libs volleyed during the other singer’s part. It made for an exciting and lively rendition of the song that they both excelled on. So who will Blake choose as the winner? We’re about to find out!

8:01 p.m. – Between the two country male vocalists, Blake made the decision to keep Austin, explaining that he “is in touch with that classic country sound” and wanted to make sure someone represents country music in that way on the show.

8:02 p.m. – Gwen’s first pairing was Jillian Jordyn and Rowan Grace who worked on the song “Fingers Crossed” in a session with Gwen and her advisor Sean Paul. Gwen likes Rowan’s ability to “access her heart so easily” and make every song sound like her own, and then appreciates Jillian’s confidence and personality when she sings. Sean gave them the advice of paying attention to the audience in order to feed off of their energy and let their own body language speak to that.

8:09 p.m. – The structure of their battle was in alternating verses and lines of the chorus with only a few moments where they joined on the same lines. Camila called out Rowan for being emotive without having to belt while John was more vocally supportive of the performance overall, emphasizing Rowan’s tone and calling her a “revelation.” Blake liked Jillian’s electric energy, but gave Rowan the edge and told her that he’s already in line to buy her future records. Gwen thought Jillian got better throughout the performance, but thought Rowan’s “ability to be tasteful” at her age is incredible. Saying that she’s the one “ready right now,” Gwen chose Rowan as the winner.

8:21 p.m. – John was excited to introduce his advisor Jazmine Sullivan to his first artists Dia Malai and Valarie Harding because they were working on her song “Bust Your Windows.” Jazmine was surprised by Dia’s unexpected growl and appreciated that Valarie changed up the flow. In terms of advice, Jazmine inspired them to give “a little Catwoman” energy to build up the character of the song. John thought it would be a tough battle to call because they’re brining similar energy with different styles.

8:30 p.m. – After the battle, Blake admitted to being “scared a little bit” because of how strong their energy was, but she said Dia’s performance was more consistent. Camila called the battle “explosive,” saying that Valarie has more mastery over her voice, but Dia got the edge for being more exciting to watch. Gwen agreed that Valarie knows who she is as a singer, but matched against Dia’s forceful energy made it tough. John said that Dia embraced the character better and Valarie has more power in her voice.

8:39 p.m. – For his decision, John went with vocal talent over performance and chose Valarie as the winner!

8:41 p.m. – Camila brought along Charlie Puth as her guest advisor, bringing him into her first session with two Nashville singers Steven McMorran and Morgan Myles on “Wrecking Ball.” Camila chose the song because it’s an emotional song for two powerful, belting vocalists. Charlie called Steven’s voice “loud and clear” like a saxophone and Camila said Morgan is “connected to her humanity” as a singer. They liked that they were singing the song to each other on stage because it brought the lyrics to life and brought out emotion easily.

8:52 p.m. – Following their battle, Gwen was prepared with a “wow” and went on to tell Steven about his “beautiful tones” and how Morgan exploded once the chorus hit. John liked Steven’s range and called Morgan’s tone “fire,” relating her to Miley Cyrus. Blake also enjoyed the duet, saying that Steven made it look simple and couldn’t believe some of the notes that Morgan hit. Camila was proud of the battle, telling Morgan that her feeling comes through her voice entirely and Steven that they haven’t truly tapped in to what he’s capable of. Camila called the battle in Morgan’s favor, keeping her for her own team because she’s “irreplaceable” and go make it to the finale. But before Steven could walk away, Camila decided that her save needed to be used and that she “can’t sleep peacefully” knowing there’s more to what Steven can give.