‘The Voice’ season 22 finale power rankings: Morgan Myles or bodie will come out on top

The top five artists of “The Voice” season 22 delivered their final performances for on Monday night. On Tuesday evening, one of them will emerge as the champion based on America’s vote and earn eternal bragging rights for their coach. Will it be Team John Legend‘s vocal powerhouse Omar Jose Cardona or Team Camila Cabello‘s emotional storyteller Morgan Myles? If not either of them, perhaps Blake Shelton will become a nine-time winner with bodie, Brayden Lape or Bryce Leatherwood.

As you prepare to finalize your predictions in our “The Voice” racetrack odds, we thought it’d be helpful to give one last power rankings of the top five. Below we’ll remind you of all the songs each artist performed to get to this point and provide our brief thoughts on who will win. Keep in mind that you can change your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC.

1. Morgan Myles – 14/5 odds

(Blinds: “Hallelujah”; Battles: “Wrecking Ball”; Knockouts: “What the World Needs Now Is Love”; Live Playoffs: “Let Him Fly,” “If I Were a Boy,” “Tennessee Whiskey,” and “Always Remember Us This Way”; Finale: “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Girl Crush”)

We’re going against the odds on this one, falling on the side of precedent that says no coach will win when they have three artists in the finale. If that holds true, Morgan will benefit from vote-splitting among the three Team Blake artists and among the four male vocalists overall. Morgan has carved out her own lane as the artist that connects emotionally to big ballads and can convey what Camila calls both “vulnerability and strength.” Her final solo performance of the season, “Girl Crush,” was the perfect blend of genre, vocal talent and emotional resonance that will leave a winning impression on everyone casting votes overnight.

2. bodie – 9/10 odds

(Blinds: “You Found Me”; Battles: “As Long as You Love Me”; Knockouts: “Better Now”; Live Playoffs: “Glimpse of Us,” “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” “golden hour,” and “Without Me”; Finale: “Late Night Talking” and “Gratitude”)

Referred to by Blake as “the most original artist” he’s ever worked with on the show, bodie’s appeal is exactly that — he’s differentiated himself from the other finalists by going down his own alternative lane. The coaches applaud him for having a “producer’s brain” and each week complimented his ability to adapt a variety of types of songs in a way that makes them sound uniquely his own. We think bodie gave one of the best moments of the finale in the very first performance of the night with that big note that he hit in “Late Night Talking,” but it’s placement at the start of the show could undercut the impact it would have otherwise had later in the show. Luckily, his second performance was executed to perfection and should keep him firmly within the top 2.

3. Bryce Leatherwood – 15/2 odds

(Blinds: “Goodbye Time”; Battles: “Red Dirt Road”; Knockouts: “Colder Weather”; Live Playoffs: “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Amarillo by Morning,” “Sand in My Boots,” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”; Finale: “Don’t Close Your Eyes” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”)

If anyone is going to surprise us with a dethroning of Morgan and bodie it was always going to be Bryce. We’re a little nervous about ranking him third because his finale performances were stellar in their own right, but, more pointedly, they were the perfect song selections and vocal deliveries to enthuse his fan base of country music fans. Out of everyone, he embraced the two types of song selections (ballad and uptempo) the best, ending his night on an exciting, thumping country bop that proved he can put on a really exciting concert.

4. Omar Jose Cardona – 16/1 odds

(Blinds: “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”; Battles: “Into the Unknown”; Knockouts: “Radioactive”; Live Playoffs: “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “In the Name of Love,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and “My Heart Will Go On”; Finale: “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Somebody to Love”)

Lauded by John each week as one of the best vocalists he’s ever worked with, Omar gave us some of the biggest and vocals and most dramatic performances of the season. As one of the most versatile artists, he straddled the lines of balladeer and Broadway, classic rocker and pop star. In his performance of Michael Jackson on Monday night, Omar proved that he can create an entertaining show by dancing as well as singing, but we think the vocal suffered in that effort. Omar had to be flawless and undeniable in order to overcome his semi-final placement as 5th place and unfortunately he didn’t accomplish that in his first song and if Celine couldn’t save him last week then Queen won’t help this week.

5. Brayden Lape – 28/1 odds

(Blinds: “This Town”; Battles: “Pretty Heart”; Knockouts: “Mercy”; Live Playoffs: “Buy Dirt,” “Come Over,” “Homesick,” and “In Case You Didn’t Know”; Finale: “Humble and Kind” and “Wild as Her”)

While he might be the most likable of the group, Brayden is a cut below the others in terms of stage presence, confidence and vocal ability. That’s a fair expectation for someone younger and with less experience than the others, but Gwen has said all along that there’s “something special” about Brayden and she’s right. His making the finale is proof that the audience has clicked with him and he has a ton of support behind him. We think he delivered his best performances of the season on Monday night, but it’s still not enough to overcome the deficit of being overshadowed by his two Team Blake mates and two powerful vocalists from Team Legend and Team Gwen.

