‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Does Blake Shelton have another winner in his unlikely pairing with bodie?

As an eight-time winner, Blake Shelton knows how to advise undiscovered artists to a win on “The Voice.” On Monday and Tuesday night he will enter the season 22 finale with three artists competing. Among them is bodie, an alternative music vocalist that is unlike any artist Blake has won with before.

Having most often won with country artists, and surely feeling most at home working with them in the Nashville lane, Blake has expressed how inspired and impressed he is by bodie’s artistry this season. bodie was a four chair turn based on his performance of Fray’s rock song “You Found Me” in the Blind Auditions. Surprisingly, bodie joined Team Blake despite perhaps being a better match with Gwen Stefani instead. But over the course of the season bodie showed his versatility through a willingness to choose unexpected songs and flip them on their heads, underscoring why he may have made the unexpected choice to join Blake from the beginning.

In the Battles Blake gave bodie “As Long as You Love Me” by Justin Bieber to sing and then bodie followed it up with his own choice of Post Malone’s “Better Now” in the Knockouts. When he hit the Live Playoffs stage, bodie opened with Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” the first week and then executed his true breakthrough moment by surprising everyone with a slowed down version of the well-known Proclaimers song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” In the third week he returned to his comfort zone with the Jvke track “golden hour” and then jumped outside the box again in the fourth week by taking on Halsey’s “Without Me,” his first time singing a song by a female vocalist.

While conventional wisdom would say that Blake is strongest when he’s paired with a country artist, three of his eight wins say otherwise, including his first and his most recent which were both with R&B artists. Blake’s first win was with Jermaine Paul and his latest was with Cam Anthony. He also won season 13 with pop rock singer Chloe Kohanski, an artist he stole from Miley Cyrus. Because Blake is also taking two country-leaning artists who we can assume appeal to the same demographic of series fan, bodie’s chances of siphoning out his own unique group of Blake’s supporters is high. Do YOU think bodie will give Blake another non-country music trophy to add to his mantle?

