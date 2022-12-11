‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Morgan Myles poised to earn coach Camila Cabello a rare first season win

When the final five artists take the stage Monday and Tuesday night for “The Voice” season 22 finale, Morgan Myles will do so under the advisement of first-time coach Camila Cabello. Should Morgan win, it would be only the second time that a coach mentored an artist to win in their own first season. Kelly Clarkson was the first to achieve that feat on season 14 with Brynn Cartelli.

While the laurel of earning Camila a win is nothing to scoff at, Morgan winning would be an incredible feat for the artist that was not only the first performer in the Blind Auditions, but also the first four chair turn of the season. Morgan sang “Hallelujah” during that first impression and was so good that Camila jumped out of the gate with her only block to keep Morgan from joining Gwen Stefani‘s team. Morgan choosing Camila at the time was a rude awakening to the more experienced coaches who quickly realized how threatening Camila’s appeal was in the Blinds.

In the Battles and Knockouts, Camila and Morgan chose more iconic songs for Morgan to sing. Her version of “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus in the Battles was a favorite of Camila’s, but it was the classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love” in the Knockouts that solidified Morgan as one to watch. In that three-way head-to-head, Morgan knocked out another four chair turn artist in Orlando Mendez and reminded the audience how lovely her voice in when she emotionally connects to the song.

For the four weeks of the Live Playoffs, Morgan continued to capitalize on her versatility as a performer. She sang Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly” the first week and then Reba McEntire’s version of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” the next. In the third week she leaned harder into the country genre with “Tennessee Whiskey” popularized by Chris Stapleton. Her most recent performance during the semi-finals was Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from “A Star Is Born.”

In addition to the chance to give Camila one-for-one bragging rights, a Morgan win would extend a curious “Voice” curse that says any coach with three artists in the finale are likely to lose. Twice before in the show’s 21 seasons has a coach entered the finale with three artists and both times all three of those artists have failed to win — Blake Shelton beat out three Adam Levine artists on season 7 and John Legend beat out three Blake artists on season 16. If vote-splitting gets the best of Team Blake, Morgan is more likely to benefit from the boost than Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona who fell outside of the public vote top four in the semi-finals. Do YOU think Morgan and Camila can go all the way and upset a dominating Team Blake?

