‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Omar Jose Cardona hopes to make history for Team John Legend

When looking at the final five artists going into “The Voice” season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday night, Omar Jose Cardona is on his back foot against four artists that earned more public votes than he did in the semi-finals. After the top 8 live show, Omar fell into the bottom half of the public vote and had to sing for the Instant Save. For that reason, he enters finale night as the long-shot to win with his eyes set on making series history as the first artist to win after being saved in the semis. Let’s look at his journey to the finals.

SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be heard! [POLL]

Lauded by his coach John Legend as one of the best vocalists in the competition, Omar has taken on some of the most challenging songs of the season. He was the second artist we saw in the Blinds, earning four chair turns for his version of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” He followed that up with the huge Disney balled “Into the Unknown” in the Battles and “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons in the Knockouts.

In the first three weeks of the Live Playoffs, Omar advanced on the merits of the public vote following performances of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha’s “In the Name of Love,” and Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.” His fourth live performance was perhaps his biggest and most challenging vocal, but it landed him in the bottom half and having to sing for the save. That performance was Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” and earned him an extended standing ovation from the coaches panel. Needless to say, John was shocked that his artist that he says has always rose to occasion of challenges was not at the top of the public vote.

SEE Team John Legend: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 photos, bios, artist rankings

Looking back, in the show’s 21 previous seasons, no artist has ever overcome the deficit that Omar is faced with after being outside the top four in the semis. The closest was Britton Buchanan on season 14 when he fell into the “middle three” in the semi-finals and then earned the Instant Save for Team Alicia to join two Team Blake artists and one Team Kelly artist. Britton managed to overtake two of them with his finale performances, but placed second to Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli.

With so much precedent working against Omar, it would not only make history for him to win, but it would also be a small reality TV miracle. There is no doubt that he is the vocalist of the season, having proven himself with epically big songs, but singing competition shows are a numbers game — do YOU think Omar can pull in the numbers and make history with the biggest comeback in “Voice” history?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the finale airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Voice” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.