‘The Voice’ season 22: Kevin Hawkins leads Team Blake going into three-way knockouts

The battles round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on October 25 after five nights of head-to-head performances from each team. Beginning October 31, the coaches will triple the ante in a round of three-way knockouts. In the round, each coach will group their nine artists into three match-ups of three, selecting only one winner from each knockout to move forward with. They will each also have one steal at their disposal to pluck an unchosen artist from one of the other teams.

If the new structure of the knockouts sounds like a three-headed Targaryen dragon mess to you, you’re not alone. So, in order to mentally prepare for this dance of dragons bloodbath, we’re assessing each of the four squads and predicting the three artists we think will advance as well as the artist mostly likely to be stolen by one of the other coaches.

In his 22nd season on the show, there isn’t much Blake Shelton has left to accomplish. Blake has learned to navigate the competition really well with artists within his own country wheelhouse, but has won with artists outside of his own box by allowing them to freely determine their own path. Blake’s 2022 team is mostly a return to form for him, focusing on country and rock vocalists, but there is one artist that stands out from his pack as his most unique. Who do YOU think Blake will move forward with this year? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

TEAM BLAKE: Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Eva Ullmann, Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen

Blake is known as the go-to coach for aspiring country artists that want an easy road to breaking out in the Nashville and country music scene. For that reason, he always has a strong roster of both male and female country vocalists. Every now and then an artist from another genre finds their way over to Team Blake, and surprisingly Blake has been just as successful with them on the show! This season, his most unexpected artist is Kevin, who was a four-chair turn in the blinds with “Isn’t She Lovely” that Gwen blocked John on. Blake then smartly gave John’s song “Preach” to Kevin in the battles, which he shined on, and kept Kevin on his team instead of giving John the chance to steal.

Kevin is a clear stand-out on Team Blake and should be an easy pick for Blake to take to the live shows. He will have a much harder time deciding which of his country-leaning male artists to choose from because there are many. We know he likes the classic style of the appropriately named Bryce Leatherwood, but we still think Austin delivered one of the strongest battles of the round and is his overall strongest performer. Between his only two female artists, Eva’s battle performance was not shown in full, a strong indicator that editors don’t want us invested in her longevity, which means that Kate is a strong candidate to move on. She also happens to have delivered a strong rendition of “Rainbow” in the blinds that had Camila and Gwen fighting Blake for her.

Top 3: Kevin Hawkins, Austin Montgomery, Kate Kalvach

To be stolen: Bryce Leatherwood