‘The Voice’ season 22: Kique leads Team Gwen going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13.

SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated)

Gwen Stefani leads Alyssa Witrado, Kique, and Justin Aaron who she has mentored since the blind auditions. Her fourth artist, Kevin Hawkins, came to Team Gwen through a steal in the knockouts from Team Blake Shelton. Below we break down each of the four artists, ranked with our thoughts on how well they’ll do in this next stage and the likelihood that they’ll be Team Gwen’s artist in the finale.

SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout isn’t the end

1. Kique

(Blinds: “Beautiful Girls”; Battles: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”; Knockouts: “Hey Ya!”)

Perhaps our boldest prediction at this stage is that Kique is going to outperform the big vocalists of Team Gwen. There is no question that he gave the single best performance in the knockouts, completely turning the Outkast classic on its head. It was a standout moment that could propel him in the direction of bold song choices every week, and that’s what an audience wants to see 22 seasons in to a show.

2. Kevin Hawkins

(Blinds: “Isn’t She Lovely”; Battles: “Preach”; Knockouts: “This Woman’s Work”)

There’s a reason Gwen had to compete against Camila to steal Kevin from Blake in the knockouts. He is one of the strongest vocalists in the competition and has been among the most consistent as well. Song choice is going to be important for Kevin’s chances, and we think he should focus on finding something current that the audience can easily connect to.

3. Justin Aaron

(Blinds: “Glory”; Battles: “No More Drama”; Knockouts: “Can We Talk”)

As important as song choice is, Justin has the kind of voice that can stand on its own no matter what he’s singing. That being said, we’re not sure that the Tevin Campbell and Mary J. Blige selections would have connected with the audience as well as they did with the coaches. Justin will want to find a big vocal moment in something more current in order to win over the younger audience members.

4. Alyssa Witrado

(Blinds: “Don’t Speak”; Battles: “happier than ever”; Knockouts: “Don’t Stop Me Now”)

Gwen has been Team Alyssa ever since she sang her song in the first round, and that punk sensibility for a pop vocalist is certainly intriguing. Her battle of “happier than ever” was a great example of the type of artist Alyssa can be, but Queen in the following round was a bit too big for her and probably wouldn’t have worked as well for a live vote.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.