‘The Voice’ season 22: Morgan Myles leads Team Camila going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13.

Camila Cabello leads Devix, Eric Who and Morgan Myles who were all pulled to her team in the first round. Her fourth artist, Kate Kalvach, was a steal in the knockouts from Team Blake Shelton where she had been since the blinds. Below we break down each of the four artists, ranked with our thoughts on how well they’ll do in this next stage and the likelihood that they’ll be Team Camila’s artist in the finale.

1. Morgan Myles

(Blinds: “Hallelujah”; Battles: “Wrecking Ball”; Knockouts: “What the World Needs Now Is Love”)

We thought “Wrecking Ball” was poor song selection for Morgan, but luckily she rebounded in the knockouts by returning to the same emotional impact that she made with “Hallelujah” in the blinds. If Morgan stays in the soft pop ballad lane that she’s excelled in, voters will flock to her camp and could make her the winner.

2. Kate Kalvach

(Blinds: “Rainbow”; Battles: “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”; Knockouts: “Anyone”)

Kate is a true dark horse in the competition who has delivered three good performances, but has yet to deliver one that stands out from the pack. All the ingredients are there to make a winner, she just needs to find the right song that will give her a big moment. If she gets that moment, watch out!

3. Devix

(Blinds: “Heat Waves”; Battles: “Electric Feel”; Knockouts: “Yellow”)

The thing with Devix is that he’s a really strong vocalist, but his nerves got in the way in the knockouts. Our impression is that Camila chose him as the winner on the strength of his first two performances, which is a fair point, but will require perfection during the live shows in order to stay on the audience’s side. Consistency will be key for his success.

4. Eric Who

(Blinds: “bad guy”; Battles: “Paparazzi”; Knockouts: “Ex’s & Oh’s”)

Eric’s point of view as an artist is clear and he’s going to bring high energy to the live shows. The difficulty with “high energy” performances is that the audience tends to be drawn more in by emotionally resonant songs. If Eric keeps with the uptempo songs of the last two rounds, it could spell trouble for him against bigger vocal moments from other artists.

