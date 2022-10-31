‘The Voice’ season 22: Parijita Bastola leads Team Legend going into three-way knockouts

The battles round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on October 25 after five nights of head-to-head performances from each team. Beginning October 31, the coaches will triple the ante in a round of three-way knockouts. In the round, each coach will group their nine artists into three match-ups of three, selecting only one winner from each knockout to move forward with. They will each also have one steal at their disposal to pluck an unchosen artist from one of the other teams.

If the new structure of the knockouts sounds like a three-headed Targaryen dragon mess to you, you’re not alone. So, in order to mentally prepare for this dance of dragons bloodbath, we’re assessing each of the four squads and predicting the three artists we think will advance as well as the artist mostly likely to be stolen by one of the other coaches.

John Legend‘s team is the most diverse of all four, featuring artists from many genres. John has still only won the show once, and in the last three seasons finished fifth place, but he has had made the finale with a variety of types of artists. This season he has his pick from a couple soulful R&B artists, a few country-adjacent vocalists, and some stand-out performers with big, theatrical voices. Which direction do YOU think John is leaning this season? Read our thoughts below and then sound off in the comments below.

TEAM LEGEND: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Morgan Taylor, Peyton Alredge, Valarie Harding, The Marilynds, Emma Brooke, Ian Harrison

John won two four-chair turn artists in the blinds and they’re both still members of his team for good reason. Parijita is one of them and has arguably given two of Team Legend’s strongest performances across both rounds. Her blind of “Jealous” was a phenomenal first impression and then she won the battle that inspired John to use his save on The Marilynds. John seems fully committed to working with Parijita so she should stick around for the lives pretty easily. His other four-chair turn is Omar, who has been just as strong as Parijita in both rounds and even has that big vocal and theatricality that worked well for John when he coached Joshua Vacanti to the semi-finals last season.

It’s rare that a coach picks an artist they stole in the battles as a winner of a knockout, but if it happens this season it’s going to be with John choosing Ian. John wanted Ian in the blinds, but lost him to Gwen, and then stole him despite actually thinking his opponent in the battles was the better option. That shows just how much John wanted to bring Ian over to his team. While Ian is certainly unique to his team, John will also probably aim to keep at least one of the only female R&B soul singers around in the competition as well. He’s had a lot of faith in Kim’s vocal prowess already, highlighting the “control over [her] instrument” that she has and calling her an “elite artist” after her battle performance.

Top 3: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Ian Harrison

To be stolen: Omar Jose Cardona