‘The Voice’ season 22: Parijita Bastola leads Team Legend going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13.

John Legend leads Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, and Kim Cruse who have all remained on this team since the blind auditions. His fourth artist, Sasha Hurtado, began on Team Camila Cabello, was stolen by Team Gwen Stefani in the battles, and then came to Team Legend in the knockouts. Below we break down each of the four artists, ranked with our thoughts on how well they’ll do in this next stage and the likelihood that they’ll be Team Legend’s artist in the finale.

1. Parijita Bastola

(Blinds: “Jealous”; Battles: “How Deep Is Your Love”; Knockouts: “I’d Rather Go Blind”)

There’s always been something about John’s reactions to Parijita’s performances that makes us believe he’s counting on her to be his number one. And we can’t disagree! She has delivered week by week with three completely different types of songs. The versatility will work really well in the live rounds because she marries it with stunning vocal ability.

2. Omar Jose Cardona

(Blinds: “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”; Battles: “Into the Unknown”; Knockouts: “Radioactive”)

Without a doubt, Omar is one of the most capable vocalists of the season and so the potential is certainly there for him to exceed expectations. Big vocals don’t always result in a strong connection to the audience though and so song selection will be important. We’re thinking that if he goes more in the direction of “Radioactive” and steers clear of the Broadway-style songs of “Into the Unknown” that he’ll be better off.

3. Sasha Hurtado

(Blinds: “River”; Battles: “Electric Feel”; Knockouts: “Make It Rain”)

During Sasha’s knockout performance it was clear that John was impressed so it was no surprise that he pulled her over to his team with a steal. “Make It Rain” was a big moment for her and solidified her as the artist with the most rock and soul to her voice. That’s a great combination on singing competition shows so she could do really well.

4. Kim Cruse

(Blinds: “Best Part”; Battles: “Heartbreak Anniversary”; Knockouts: “I Can’t Stand the Rain”)

On any other season we think Kim would be the top prospect for her team, but John has the most competitive team of four at this stage. Kim is clearly one of the strongest vocal talents this season and has her own lane with the audience, but we’ve seen many artists in her genre fail to strike a chord with the voting audience before. We’re still waiting for a true standout moment for Kim and need to see something that really draws the audience in.

